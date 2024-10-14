Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, October 14, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

India on the Brink of Earliest Exit in Eight Years at Women’s T20 World Cup

Indian Women's Team failed to beat the Kangaroos in their last fixture in the T20 World Cup. This has raised doubts over the semi-final birth for the Blue Tigress.

HTML tutorial
Advertisement
India on the Brink of Earliest Exit in Eight Years at Women’s T20 World Cup

India is facing the possibility of their earliest exit from the Women’s T20 World Cup in eight years after a crucial loss to defending champions Australia. This would mark their first group-stage elimination since 2016, following three consecutive semifinal appearances. India’s performance in recent editions had been more promising, including a runner-up finish, but this year’s campaign has not lived up to those expectations.

In their final group-stage match, India needed a victory against Australia by a significant margin to secure a spot in the semifinals and potentially finish at the top of the table, ahead of Australia, by surpassing their net run rate. However, despite a valiant unbeaten half-century from captain Harmanpreet Kaur, India’s efforts fell short. Australia restricted them to 142 for nine in their 20-over chase of a 152-run target. Harmanpreet played a captain’s knock, keeping India in the hunt, but ultimately, the team could not find enough support from the lower order.

India’s chase appeared well on track when Harmanpreet found solid assistance from all-rounder Deepti Sharma. Together, the pair hit several boundaries, briefly raising India’s hopes of a victory. However, Australia struck back through Sophie Molineux, who dismissed Deepti at a crucial moment. The momentum swung further in Australia’s favor when Annabel Sutherland took three wickets in her final over, dismantling the Indian lineup and leaving the captain dejected on the field.

Australia’s win confirmed their place in the semifinals for the ninth consecutive time, a remarkable achievement for the team, which has never missed out on the knockout stages in the tournament’s history. India, on the other hand, ended their group stage with four points from four matches, leaving their fate hanging in the balance.

Can Pakistan Save India’s Campaign?

India’s semifinal hopes now rest on the result of the final Group A match between Pakistan and New Zealand. If Pakistan defeats New Zealand, even by a small margin, India could advance to the semifinals, as New Zealand would finish with four points and an inferior net run rate compared to India.

However, if New Zealand wins, regardless of the margin, India will be eliminated, as New Zealand would move to six points. There’s also a scenario where Pakistan, with a big win – by 47 to 60 runs or chasing a target in under 10 overs – could surpass India in net run rate and join Australia in the semifinals.

Read More : ICC WT20 WC: Australia’s Alyssa Healy Arrives In Crutches For Match Against India | Watch

Filed under

Harmanpreet Kaur indian cricket team Smriti Mandana
HTML tutorial
Advertisement

Also Read

Woman Found Stabbed To Death In Delhi’s Kalindi Kunj, Police Launch Manhunt

Woman Found Stabbed To Death In Delhi’s Kalindi Kunj, Police Launch Manhunt

Two Shooters In Baba Siddique Murder Case Hail From UP: Families Say To Treat Them Like Criminals If Guilty

Two Shooters In Baba Siddique Murder Case Hail From UP: Families Say To Treat Them...

India Weather Update: Heavy Rains Expected In Tamil Nadu As Delhi’s Air Quality Deteriorates

India Weather Update: Heavy Rains Expected In Tamil Nadu As Delhi’s Air Quality Deteriorates

After 56 Years, Family Receives Closure As Missing Soldier’s Body Found In Himalayas

After 56 Years, Family Receives Closure As Missing Soldier’s Body Found In Himalayas

 England Crush Scotland to Lead Group B

 England Crush Scotland to Lead Group B

Entertainment

Billy Crystal Honored as SuperFan in Basketball Hall of Fame Ceremony

Billy Crystal Honored as SuperFan in Basketball Hall of Fame Ceremony

Kanye West Sued for Claiming He Wanted to Have Sex with Bianca Censori’s Mom

Kanye West Sued for Claiming He Wanted to Have Sex with Bianca Censori’s Mom

Salman Khan Visits Baba Siddique’s Residence To Respect With Heavy Security

Salman Khan Visits Baba Siddique’s Residence To Respect With Heavy Security

Raza Murad Pays Tribute To Baba Siddique, Calls With ‘Good Leader’

Raza Murad Pays Tribute To Baba Siddique, Calls With ‘Good Leader’

Are Marvel Fans FINALLY Getting A Video Game Set Within MCU?

Are Marvel Fans FINALLY Getting A Video Game Set Within MCU?

Advertisement

Lifestyle

How Are Modern Lifestyles Causing Spine Issues? Find Key Insights & Tips

How Are Modern Lifestyles Causing Spine Issues? Find Key Insights & Tips

Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI Day 5: Shraddha Kapoor Stuns In Pastel Pink Lehenga

Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI Day 5: Shraddha Kapoor Stuns In Pastel Pink Lehenga

How To Maintain Vacation Vibes After Returning Home

How To Maintain Vacation Vibes After Returning Home

Dussehra 2024: Significance Of Vijayadashami

Dussehra 2024: Significance Of Vijayadashami

Alcohol And Gut Health, What Research Says

Alcohol And Gut Health, What Research Says

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox