New Zealand Opts To Bat First In Crucial Third Test Against India

New Zealand captain Tom Latham won the toss and elected to bat first in the third Test against India at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. This match is significant for India as they aim to secure at least four wins in their six matches during the ongoing five-match series in Australia. Achieving this goal is essential for their chances of reaching a third consecutive World Test Championship final, which adds extra pressure to this Test.

Wankhede Pitch Conditions

The pitch at Wankhede is expected to favor spinners, prompting India to likely field a trio of tweakers: Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, and Washington Sundar. However, they must also keep an eye on New Zealand’s Ajaz Patel, who famously took 10 wickets in their last encounter here in 2021, as well as Mitchell Santner, who is buoyed by a recent 13-wicket haul in Pune.

Team Line-ups

India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj.

New Zealand (Playing XI): Tom Latham(c), Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(w), Glenn Phillips, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Ajaz Patel, William O’Rourke.

Key Insights from the Captains

In the pre-match discussions, Rohit Sharma acknowledged the team’s struggles in the series: “We understand that we haven’t played well in this series. Looks like a good pitch. Hopefully, we can restrict them as quickly as possible. Our focus is on this Test match. Bumrah is not well; Siraj comes in for him.”

Tom Latham expressed optimism about his team’s prospects: “We are gonna have a bat. Looks a good surface, hopefully put a good total on the board. What we did in Bangalore was great; we had to switch quickly to Pune and nothing changes. A new opportunity this game. It’s about adapting to the surface as quickly as possible.” Notably, Ish Sodhi has replaced Santner due to injury, while Matt Henry returns for Tim Southee.

Reflections from Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir shared his thoughts on the team’s recent performance, stating, “Obviously, it’s hurting. And it’s good that it’s hurting. Because it should hurt. Every time you lose a game, be it at home or away, it should hurt. And that hurt will make us better… Especially for the youngsters, it’s hurting them; I’m sure they’re going to push themselves to keep getting better.”

Importance of Form Ahead of Australia Series

With the upcoming Test series against Australia on the horizon, the Indian batting lineup is under scrutiny following a disappointing performance against New Zealand. Players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and KL Rahul, who are vital to the team’s success, need to find their form quickly.

The recent series exposed weaknesses in the Indian batting against spin, highlighting a need for adaptability and better shot selection. As the Indian team prepares for the challenges posed by Australian bowlers, known for their bounce and movement, it is crucial for the batsmen to regain their confidence and rhythm.

The management is expected to work closely with the players to address both technical and mental issues, fostering a supportive environment to help them bounce back. The coming days will be vital for the Indian team as they aim to regroup and perform at their best in the series against Australia.

