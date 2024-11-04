Home
Tuesday, November 5, 2024
Paris Olympic Gold Medalist Boxer Imane Khelif Has XY Chromosomes, No Uterus: Claims A ‘Leaked’ Report

The document, obtained by French journalist Djaffar Ait Aoudia, reveals that Khelif possesses internal testicles and XY chromosomes, indicative of 5-alpha reductase deficiency.

The 2024 Summer Olympics gold medalist in women’s boxing, Imane Khelif of Algeria, has become the center of controversy following the ’leak’ of a medical report, claiming that the olympian is infact a man.

Here’s what the ‘Leak’ report says

The document, obtained by French journalist Djaffar Ait Aoudia, reveals that Khelif possesses internal testicles and XY chromosomes, indicative of 5-alpha reductase deficiency, a condition affecting sexual development.

The report, prepared by medical experts from Paris and Algiers in June 2023, also mentioned an MRI that revealed the presence of a micropenis and confirmed the absence of a uterus.

Gender Identity In Question

This is not the first time Khelif’s gender identity has been questioned. In 2023, the International Boxing Association (IBA) disqualified her from competing in the World Championship Gold Medal fight in New Delhi due to similar concerns about her chromosomal makeup.

Backlash Amid Report Revelation

The latest revelations have sparked a wave of backlash on social media, where users have called for Khelif to be stripped of her title and demanded apologies, with some even suggesting criminal charges.

