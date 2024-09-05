Paris Paralympics 2024: Harvinder Singh And Pooja Gear Up For Final Para Archery Showdown

Team India fans have a thrilling day to look forward to at the Paris Paralympics on Thursday, with a packed schedule featuring some of the country’s top athletes across various sports. From Para Judo to Powerlifting, the day promises intense action and potential medal wins.

India is making waves at the ongoing Paris Paralympics with its most impressive performance to date. The nation has already secured a remarkable 24 medals, including 5 gold, 9 silver, and 10 bronze, marking a historic achievement in its Paralympic history.

Here are the key highlights:

Avani Lekhara : Successfully defended her gold in shooting, setting the stage for India’s success.

: Successfully defended her gold in shooting, setting the stage for India’s success. Dharambir : Shattered the Asian record to win gold in the men’s club throw.

: Shattered the Asian record to win gold in the men’s club throw. Pranav Soorma : Won silver in the men’s club throw, adding to India’s medal tally.

: Won silver in the men’s club throw, adding to India’s medal tally. Harvinder Singh : Made history as the first Indian to win a gold medal in archery at the Paralympics.

: Made history as the first Indian to win a gold medal in archery at the Paralympics. Sumit Antil: Defended his gold medal in men’s javelin, demonstrating continued excellence.

This extraordinary display of talent and determination underscores India’s growing prowess on the global Paralympic stage.

Blind Judo: Kapil Parmar and Kokila Ready to Shine

The day kicks off with the Blind Judo events, where Indian athletes Kapil Parmar and Kokila will showcase their skills. Both competitors have been training rigorously, and fans are eager to see them deliver strong performances and make their mark on the international stage.

Para Archery: Harvinder Singh and Pooja Aim for a Strong Finish

Following the judo events, attention will turn to Para Archery. Harvinder Singh and Pooja are set to compete as they aim to close India’s Para Archery campaign on a high note. Their performances are anticipated to bring excitement as they aim for podium finishes and strive to add to India’s medal tally.

Para Shooting: Sidhartha Basu and Mona Agarwal Take Aim

The first event of the day is Para Shooting, scheduled to begin at 1 PM. Indian shooters Sidhartha Basu and Mona Agarwal will be in action, representing India in their quest for excellence. The precision and focus required in shooting will be on full display as these athletes aim to achieve top scores.

MUST READ: Ahmad Shahzad Criticizes Pakistan Team After Defeat To Bangladesh

Para Athletics: Simran’s 100m T12 Semifinal

In Para Athletics, Simran will compete in the 100m T12 semifinal at 3:10 PM. Her speed and agility will be put to the test as she strives to advance to the finals and secure a place among the top contenders.

Men’s Powerlifting Final: Ashok’s Moment of Truth

The evening will see Ashok participating in the Men’s Powerlifting final at 10:05 PM. This event will highlight Ashok’s strength and determination as he competes for a spot on the podium in one of the most physically demanding sports of the Paralympics.

Shot Put Final: Arvind’s Shot at Glory

Rounding off the day, Arvind will compete in the Shot Put final at 11:49 PM. His performance will be the culmination of the day’s events, as he aims to deliver a stellar throw and potentially secure a medal for India.

A Day Full of Promise for Team India

Thursday’s schedule reflects the diverse talents and hard work of Indian athletes competing at the Paris Paralympics. Fans across the country are eagerly awaiting the outcomes and are hopeful for a day filled with achievements and inspiring performances.

As Team India takes the stage across multiple events, the excitement and support from fans will undoubtedly be a driving force behind the athletes’ performances.

ALSO READ: New Zealand Cricket Faces Club vs. Country Dilemma As Key Players Opt Out Of Central Contract