Indian athletes Dharambir and Pranav Soorma delivered a spectacular performance at the Paris Paralympics 2024, securing gold and silver, respectively, in the men’s F51 club throw event. Dharambir shattered the Asian record with an impressive throw of 34.92m, while Soorma followed closely behind with a throw of 34.59m, marking a dominant 1-2 finish for India.

Dharambir, a 35-year-old athlete from Sonepat, made history after overcoming a challenging start with four fouled attempts. On his fifth attempt, he unleashed a remarkable throw of 34.92m, earning him the top spot on the podium and breaking the Asian record. The world championships bronze medallist’s journey has been nothing short of inspirational, as he overcame a life-altering accident that left him paralyzed from the waist down. Introduced to para-sports by fellow athlete Amit Kumar Saroha, Dharambir quickly rose to prominence, representing India at the 2016 Rio Paralympics and winning multiple medals, including a silver at the 2022 Asian Para Games.

Pranav Soorma, a 29-year-old from Faridabad, secured the silver medal with a throw of 34.59m in his very first attempt. Despite not being able to surpass Dharambir’s effort, Soorma’s strong start earned him second place in the event. Soorma’s journey to the Paralympics began after a tragic accident at the age of 16, when a cement sheet fell on his head, causing a severe spinal cord injury. However, through sheer determination, he turned to para-athletics, achieving success with medals at prestigious international events, including the Serbia Open 2023 and the Tunisia Grand Prix 2022. His silver at the Paris Paralympics adds to his impressive list of accomplishments.

Amit Kumar Saroha, a trailblazing Indian para-athlete and mentor to Dharambir, had an off day, finishing last with a best throw of 23.96m. Despite this, Saroha’s contributions to Indian para-sports remain significant, with his silver medal from the 2017 World Championships standing as a testament to his excellence.

Serbia’s Filip Graovac took home the bronze medal with a throw of 34.18m, securing his position on the podium with his second attempt.

The F51 club throw is an event designed for athletes with severe physical impairments affecting their movement in the trunk, legs, and hands. Competitors, including Dharambir and Soorma, compete while seated, relying on their upper body strength to generate power.

Both Dharambir and Soorma have demonstrated exceptional skill and determination, overcoming personal hardships to achieve success on the global stage. Their performance at the Paris Paralympics 2024 is a testament to their resilience and commitment to excellence.

Also read: US Accuses Russian State Media of Interfering in 2024 Elections