US Accuses Russian State Media of Interfering in 2024 Elections

The US government has intensified its response to alleged Russian interference in the upcoming 2024 presidential election by imposing sanctions on key figures and entities linked to state-run media. The US Treasury and Justice Departments announced these measures on Wednesday, targeting individuals and organizations accused of spreading disinformation.

Among those sanctioned are Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of the Russian state media network RT, and her deputy, Elizaveta Brodskaia. The Treasury Department’s actions also include other individuals associated with RT, who are accused of covertly enlisting social media influencers to propagate pro-Kremlin narratives and undermine US public trust.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen emphasized that these sanctions are part of the government’s broader efforts to hold accountable those engaged in activities designed to erode confidence in American institutions. “Today’s action underscores the US government’s ongoing commitment to countering state-sponsored disinformation efforts,” Yellen stated.

Additionally, Attorney General Merrick B. Garland revealed that two RT employees based in Russia have been indicted in New York on charges of money laundering and violations of the Foreign Agents Registration Act. They allegedly funded a Tennessee-based company to promote content favourable to the Russian government and contracted US social media influencers to amplify messages that align with Russian interests.

The Justice Department has also seized 32 domains used in Russian government-directed disinformation campaigns. These sites were reportedly filled with Kremlin-generated propaganda aimed at reducing international support for Ukraine, advancing pro-Russian policies, and influencing US voters.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby asserted that Russian President Vladimir Putin was aware of RT’s activities. “We believe Mr. Putin was cognizant of these actions,” Kirby said, reflecting the administration’s stance on the extent of Kremlin involvement.

This latest round of accusations follows previous allegations of Russian interference in US elections. Reports from US intelligence agencies indicated that Russia attempted to influence the 2020 presidential election in favor of Donald Trump, and similar claims were made regarding the 2016 election. Although a special counsel investigated possible collusion between Russia and Trump’s campaign, it concluded that there was insufficient evidence to substantiate illegal activities.

