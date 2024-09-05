Paris Paralympics 2024: Simran Finishes Last In Women’s 100m Final

India’s Simran Sharma saw her hopes dashed in the women's 100m T12 final at the Paris Paralympics.

India’s Simran Sharma saw her hopes dashed in the women’s 100m T12 final at the Paris Paralympics. Despite a strong performance leading up to the final, Simran finished in fourth place with a timing of 12.31 seconds.

The gold medal was claimed by Cuba’s Omara Durand Elias with a time of 11.81 seconds, followed by Ukraine’s Oksana Boturchuk with 12.17 seconds and Germany’s Katrin Mueller-Rottgardt who clocked 12.26 seconds.

Powerlifter Ashok Ends Campaign in Sixth Place

In powerlifting, Ashok’s bid for a medal in the men’s 65kg final ended with a sixth-place finish. Starting strong, Ashok successfully lifted 196kg and then 199kg, raising hopes for a medal.

However, his attempt to lift 206kg in the final round proved too challenging, resulting in an invalid attempt. The gold medal went to China’s Yi Zou with a lift of 215kg, while Great Britain’s Mark Swan secured silver with 213kg and Algeria’s Hocine Bettir took bronze with 209kg.

Para-Archery Duo Harvinder Singh and Pooja Jatyan Fall Short in Mixed Team Recurve Open

India’s para-archery team, comprising Harvinder Singh and Pooja Jatyan, fell short in their bid for bronze in the mixed team recurve open.

They were defeated by Slovenia’s Ziva Lavrinc and Dejan Fabcic. Despite this setback, the Indian para-archers had a historic performance, winning gold and bronze in para-archery at the Paralympics for the first time ever. Harvinder Singh won India’s first-ever gold medal in para-archery by defeating Poland’s Lukasz Ciszek with a 6-0 victory.

