Paris Paralympics: Sidhartha Babu And Mona Agarwal Miss Out On Mixed 50m Rifle Prone SH1 Final

In the para shooting mixed 50m rifle prone SH1 qualification at the Paris Paralympics, Indian shooters Sidhartha Babu and Mona Agarwal did not advance to the next round.

In the para shooting mixed 50m rifle prone SH1 qualification at the Paris Paralympics, Indian shooters Sidhartha Babu and Mona Agarwal did not advance to the next round.

Qualification Results

Sidhartha Babu finished 22nd with a total of 615.8 points.

finished 22nd with a total of 615.8 points. Mona Agarwal finished 30th with 610.5 points.

Historic Achievements

Earlier on Wednesday, Harvinder made history by securing a gold medal in individual recurve para-archery. He became the first-ever Indian to win a medal in this sport across both the Olympics and Paralympics. Harvinder defeated Poland’s Lukasz Ciszek 6-0 in the gold medal match.

Harvinder also achieved a significant milestone by securing medals in two successive Paralympics, having won a bronze medal in recurve para-archery at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020.

MUST READ: Sri Lanka’s Dimuth Karunaratne On Playing In England: Conditions Are Tough For Batters

Additional Achievements

Harvinder’s success marked India’s second medal in archery at the Paris Paralympics. The Indian archery pair of Rakesh Kumar and Sheetal Devi clinched a bronze medal in the mixed team compound event.

Other Paralympic Performances

Pooja fought hard but lost 4-6 against China’s Wu Chunyan in the quarterfinals of the Women’s Individual Recurve Open.

fought hard but lost 4-6 against China’s Wu Chunyan in the quarterfinals of the Women’s Individual Recurve Open. Sachin Khilari secured a silver medal in the men’s shot put F46 final with a throw of 16.32 meters, just 0.6 meters short of the gold.

Medal Tally

As of the recent update, the Indian contingent has won a total of 24 medals, comprising 5 gold, 9 silver, and 10 bronze. This impressive tally has elevated India to 15th place in the medal standings. With more days remaining in the Paralympics, India has the potential to extend its record medal haul.

In the Tokyo edition (August 24 – September 5, 2021), India recorded its best-ever Paralympic medal haul with a total of 19 medals, including 5 gold, 8 silver, and 6 bronze.

(WITH INPUTS FROM ANI)

ALSO READ: BBL: Matthew Mott Signs Three-year Deal With Sydney Sixers