President Murmu Confers Khel Ratna Award 2024 to Gukesh D and Manu Bhaker, Arjuna Award To 17 Paralympians

President Droupadi Murmu conferred the prestigious Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award 2024 to D. Gukesh, Manu Bhaker, Harmanpreet Singh and Praveen Kumar, Paralympian.

In a grand ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan, President Droupadi Murmu conferred the prestigious Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award 2024 to D. Gukesh, Manu Bhaker, Harmanpreet Singh, and Praveen Kumar, Paralympian.

D Gukesh: The Youngest World Chess Champion

Dommaraju Gukesh, at just 18, created history by becoming the youngest World Chess Champion after defeating China’s Ding Liren in Singapore. Following this remarkable feat, Gukesh was honored with the Khel Ratna Award, becoming the second Indian chess player after Viswanathan Anand to achieve this distinction. His meteoric rise has inspired young chess enthusiasts across the country.

President Droupadi Murmu confers Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, 2024 on Shri Gukesh D in recognition of his outstanding achievements in Chess. His achievements are: • Gold medal in FIDE World Chess (Classical) Championship held in Singapore in 2024. • Gold medal… pic.twitter.com/aRhnpypmel — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 17, 2025

Manu Bhaker

Shooter Manu Bhaker, 22, became the first Indian female athlete to win two medals at a single Olympics post-independence. Her resilience shone in Paris, where she claimed bronze in the 10m air pistol individual and 10 m air pistol mixed team events. Bhaker’s incredible achievements earned her the Khel Ratna Award, cementing her place as a trailblazer in Indian shooting.

President Droupadi Murmu confers Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, 2024 on Ms. Manu Bhaker in recognition of her outstanding achievements in Shooting. Her achievements are: • Bronze medal in Olympic Games (Women’s 10m air pistol) held in Paris, France in 2024. •… pic.twitter.com/Y4tCLWw5pI — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 17, 2025

Harmanpreet Singh

Indian men’s hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh was recognized for his pivotal role in securing back-to-back Olympic bronze medals in Tokyo 2021 and Paris 2024. His leadership and determination have been instrumental in reviving India’s hockey legacy, earning him the Khel Ratna Award.

President Droupadi Murmu confers Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, 2024 on Shri Harmanpreet Singh in recognition of his outstanding achievements in Hockey. His achievements are: • Bronze medal in Olympic Games (Men’s Hockey Team) held in Paris, France in 2024. •… pic.twitter.com/OXXUZ57U6m — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 17, 2025

Praveen Kumar: Paralympic Gold Medalist

Para-athlete Praveen Kumar received the Khel Ratna for his outstanding achievement in winning gold in the high jump T64 category at the Paris Paralympics. Overcoming physical challenges with determination, Praveen’s journey is a testament to the indomitable human spirit.

President Droupadi Murmu confers Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, 2024 on Shri Praveen Kumar in recognition of his outstanding achievements in Para-Athletics. His achievements are: • Gold medal in Paralympic Games (Men’s high jump T64) held in Paris in 2024. •… pic.twitter.com/kWBBfnP42P — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 17, 2025

Arjuna Awardees

This year’s Arjuna Awards saw an unprecedented number of para-athletes, with 17 out of 32 honorees being Paralympians, reflecting India’s remarkable performance in the Paris Paralympics, where the nation secured 29 medals. Notable recipients include wrestler Aman Sehrawat, shooters Swapnil Kusale and Sarabjot Singh, and hockey players Jarmanpreet Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, and Sanjay.

President Droupadi Murmu confers Arjuna Award, 2024 on Shri Rakesh Kumar in recognition of his outstanding achievements in Para-Archery. His achievements are: • Bronze medal in Paralympic Games (Mixed Compound Team) held in Paris, France in 2024. • One gold medal and… pic.twitter.com/t6ysywt8Hn — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 17, 2025

President Droupadi Murmu confers Arjuna Award, 2024 on Ms. Simran in recognition of her outstanding achievements in Para-Athletics. Her achievements are: • Bronze medal in Paralympics Games (Women’s 200m T12) held in Paris, France in 2024. • Two silver medals in Asian… pic.twitter.com/aU56wdXPM5 — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 17, 2025

Lifetime Achievements Recognized

Former para-swimmer Murlikant Rajaram Petkar, who won India’s first Paralympic gold in 1972, and cyclist Sucha Singh were honored with the Arjuna Lifetime Achievement Awards for their enduring contributions to Indian sports.

The Dronacharya Award acknowledged the relentless efforts of coaches like Subhash Rana (para-shooting), Deepali Deshpande (shooting), and Sandeep Sangwan (hockey). In the lifetime category, S Muralidharan (badminton) and Armando Agnelo Colaco (football) were honored.

Chandigarh University, Lovely Professional University, and Guru Nanak Dev University were awarded the Maulana Abul Kalam Azad (MAKA) Trophy for their exceptional performances in the Khelo India University Games.

President Murmu stated, “Our athletes inspire the nation and bring immense pride to India. Their dedication serves as a beacon of hope for aspiring sportspersons.”

The National Sports Awards 2024 highlighted India’s sporting achievements over the past year, celebrating the athletes’ hard work, dedication, and triumphs on international stages. With the rise of young champions like Gukesh and the outstanding performances of para-athletes, India continues to cement its position as a global sporting powerhouse.

ALSO READ: BCCI Imposes 10-Point Disciplinary Code: What You Need To Know About New Penalties