BCCI Imposes 10-Point Disciplinary Code: What You Need To Know About New Penalties

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has adopted a strict 10-point code of disciplinary measures to create an integrated and more professional atmosphere in the Indian cricket team. This came after considering the entire Indian cricket team’s performance review, based on their loss in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia.

The measures focus on improving team discipline, holistic development of the players, and maintaining operational efficiency while touring and participating in international series.

What Are The Key Objectives Of The Disciplinary Guidelines?

The new 10-point policy by the BCCI is intended to keep the team focused and professional while ensuring that it maintains a clear-cut structure of responsibility. This encompasses everything from traveling to participating in practice sessions to personal activities.

1. Involvement In Domestic Matches

To remain eligible for selection in the national team and retain central contracts, players need to play domestic matches. It ensures that the players stay fit for matches, are in touch with India’s cricketing world, and talent scouting is done at all levels. Any relaxation shall be granted only in exceptional situations and after receiving a formal sanction from the Chairman of the Selection Committee.

2. Traveling With The Team

Players are required to travel with the team to all matches and practice sessions. Traveling separately with family members or others is not encouraged to ensure team discipline and cohesion. In case of any exceptions, they must be approved in advance by the Head Coach and the Chairman of the Selection Committee.

3. Excess Baggage Limit

To make logistics lighter and reduce excess costs, BCCI has restrictions on the individual baggage allowance. The players would have to accommodate within these specific limits, but the extra charges would be for the player personally. For tour duration more than 30 days, 150 kg of bag is allowed whereas for less than 30-day tour, only 120 kg is allowed.

4. Ban On Personal Team Members

Personal staff including the managers, chefs, assistants, and security personnel are only allowed on tours with explicit approval given by the BCCI. All these are aimed at reducing complications with logistics as well as maintaining concentration on the performance and operational matters of the team.

5. Coordination To Send Bags To Centre of Excellence

Players must communicate with the team management on the sending of personal effects and equipment to the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. If the player does separate arrangements and incurs any additional cost, he will pay for it himself.

6. Attendance At Practice Sessions

All players must attend scheduled practice sessions fully. Players must travel together to and from the practice venue, thus fostering unity and commitment. Non-compliance will attract disciplinary action.

7. Personal Shoots And Endorsements

There should be no personal photo shoots, endorsements, or other media activities during an ongoing series or tour. This rule will prevent any distraction to keep the players more focused on cricketing responsibilities and team commitments.

8. Family Travel Policy

Family travel will be allowed while balancing the need for the players’ well-being with the commitments of the team. Players who stay away from India for more than 45 days while on tour outside India shall be allowed their partner and their children below the age of 18 years to stay with him in one visit in a series. The shared accommodation of player with his family would be covered by BCCI; all other costs would have to be paid for by the player. Any movement from this policy necessitates prior approval from the Coach, Captain, and GM Operations.

9. Participation In Official BCCI Engagements

The Players will be required to participate in various official engagements of BCCI, such as promotional activities, shoots, and any other events that BCCI might organize. Such activities ensure promotion of the game and honoring of contractual obligations with various stakeholders.

10. Completion Of Tours

Players should stay with the team up to the end of the tour or series, whether the matches are earlier than they should. This is with the view of maintaining the team’s cohesion, promoting high morale, and not losing the team’s rhythm.

Serious Penalties For Failure

It is made clear that the BCCI has strictly put forward these regulations, and it has been further clarified that the failure to observe these policies could lead to the imposition of penalties such as the suspension of the participation of an individual in all BCCI-run tournaments, such as the IPL, and withholding retainer fee and match money from the individual’s contract.

According to their statement, the BCCI has highlighted that these measures are important to ensure accountability, reinforce the importance of professionalism, and ensure the success of Indian cricket at all levels.

