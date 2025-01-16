Home
Thursday, January 16, 2025
WPL 2025: Gujarat Giants Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru On February 14

The much-anticipated schedule for the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 was unveiled on Thursday, January 16, by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The much-anticipated schedule for the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 was unveiled on Thursday, January 16, by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The tournament will begin on February 14 with defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) taking on Gujarat Giants (GG) at the newly built BCA Stadium in Vadodara.

The third edition of the WPL will feature a total of 22 matches, hosted across four cities—Vadodara, Bengaluru, Lucknow, and Mumbai. Both the Eliminator and the Final will take place in Mumbai, which will cap off the tournament in style.

RCB, led by Smriti Mandhana, will aim to defend their maiden title, which they secured in 2024 with a thrilling victory over Delhi Capitals. Meanwhile, the Delhi Capitals, captained by the legendary Meg Lanning, will look to make a strong start to their campaign when they face the formidable Mumbai Indians in Vadodara on February 15.

“The tournament kicks off at the state-of-the-art BCA Stadium in Baroda, where Gujarat Giants will lock horns with defending champions RCB in a highly anticipated opener,” stated the WPL media advisory. “Baroda will host six games before the league moves to Bengaluru, where RCB will play their first home game against Mumbai Indians at the iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on February 21.”

Vadodara’s Kotambi Stadium will host the first six matches, while Bengaluru’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium will take center stage for eight games—the highest among the four venues. Lucknow will host four group-stage matches, and Mumbai will serve as the venue for two league matches along with the crucial knockout stages.

