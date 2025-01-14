Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, January 14, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Indian Cricketer Karun Nair Smashed His 4th Century , Yet Out Of Flavour

Out-of-favor Indian cricketer Karun Nair has been making headlines with a blistering run in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, showcasing why he remains one of the most talented batters in domestic cricket.

Indian Cricketer Karun Nair Smashed His 4th Century , Yet Out Of Flavour

Out-of-favor Indian cricketer Karun Nair has been making headlines with a blistering run in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, showcasing why he remains one of the most talented batters in domestic cricket. The 33-year-old batter smashed his fourth consecutive century and fifth overall in this edition of the premier 50-over tournament, guiding Vidarbha to a dominating nine-wicket victory over Rajasthan in the quarterfinals.

Karun’s latest knock, an unbeaten 122 off just 82 balls laced with 13 fours and five sixes, highlighted his ability to dominate attacks. His stellar performances have now placed him in an elite group of players, including Devdutt Padikkal, Kumar Sangakkara, and Alviro Petersen, who have scored four successive List A centuries. With 664 runs in eight matches at a jaw-dropping average of 664, Karun has been the backbone of Vidarbha’s campaign.

A Forgotten Star

Karun Nair burst onto the international stage in 2016, becoming only the second Indian to score a triple century in Test cricket after Virender Sehwag. His unbeaten 303 against England remains a historic feat. However, after just three more Test matches, Karun was dropped from the national side and has since struggled to make a comeback.

Despite his consistent performances in domestic cricket, Karun has often been overlooked by the national selectors, raising questions about opportunities for players outside the core team.

Robin Uthappa Questions India’s Selection Policies

Former India cricketer Robin Uthappa recently spoke about the challenges faced by domestic performers like Karun Nair. In an interview with The Lallantop, Uthappa criticized the cricket ecosystem for failing to provide clarity to players who excel in domestic cricket.

Citing Karun’s case, Uthappa said, “If you’re not going to let him play, why give him false hope? Tell him upfront that you don’t see him succeeding in international cricket. Let him focus on domestic cricket instead of dangling opportunities that never materialize. It’s shocking how Karun was dropped after scoring a triple century in just three Test matches. This is an indictment of our cricket system.”

Future Prospects

Karun Nair’s phenomenal form has reignited discussions about talent recognition and opportunities in Indian cricket. With the Vijay Hazare Trophy nearing its climax, Karun’s performances could pave the way for a potential comeback or, at the very least, spark much-needed changes in how deserving players are treated within the Indian cricket ecosystem.

Also Read: Shreyas Iyer Makes History As Punjab Kings’ New Captain For IPL 2025

 

Filed under

Indian cricketer Karun Nair

Advertisement

Also Read

This New App Will Soon Help Delhi Voters Escape The Long Queue At Polling Booth

This New App Will Soon Help Delhi Voters Escape The Long Queue At Polling Booth

Fashion Designer Masaba Names Her Babygirl ‘Matara’, Here’s What This Unique Name Means

Fashion Designer Masaba Names Her Babygirl ‘Matara’, Here’s What This Unique Name Means

Who Is Jessica Simpson’s Husband? Hollywood Star Splits With Husband Of 10 Years After Dropping A Clever Hint

Who Is Jessica Simpson’s Husband? Hollywood Star Splits With Husband Of 10 Years After Dropping A...

Steve Jobs’ Wife Laurene Powell Falls Sick Due To Allergies Ahead Of Her First Amrit Snan

Steve Jobs’ Wife Laurene Powell Falls Sick Due To Allergies Ahead Of Her First Amrit...

Watch: Sadhu Strikes Youtuber With Thongs After He Asked Too Many ‘SILLY’ Questions At Maha Kumbh Mela

Watch: Sadhu Strikes Youtuber With Thongs After He Asked Too Many ‘SILLY’ Questions At Maha...

Entertainment

Fashion Designer Masaba Names Her Babygirl ‘Matara’, Here’s What This Unique Name Means

Fashion Designer Masaba Names Her Babygirl ‘Matara’, Here’s What This Unique Name Means

Who Is Jessica Simpson’s Husband? Hollywood Star Splits With Husband Of 10 Years After Dropping A Clever Hint

Who Is Jessica Simpson’s Husband? Hollywood Star Splits With Husband Of 10 Years After Dropping A

What Is MrBeast’s Net Worth? YouTuber Is Willing To Buy TikTok Amid Rumours Of App Being Sold To Elon Musk

What Is MrBeast’s Net Worth? YouTuber Is Willing To Buy TikTok Amid Rumours Of App

‘My notes from 27 years ago’: Hrithik Roshan Shares His Notes From Kaho Na Pyaar Hai

‘My notes from 27 years ago’: Hrithik Roshan Shares His Notes From Kaho Na Pyaar

Is Carrie Underwood A Republican Or Democrat? American Idol Judge All Set To Perform At Trump’s Inauguration

Is Carrie Underwood A Republican Or Democrat? American Idol Judge All Set To Perform At

Advertisement

Lifestyle

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox