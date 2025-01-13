Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, January 13, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Shreyas Iyer Makes History As Punjab Kings’ New Captain For IPL 2025

His appointment, which comes after a remarkable year of domestic and IPL triumphs, is expected to usher in a new era for the team.

Shreyas Iyer Makes History As Punjab Kings’ New Captain For IPL 2025

In a major decision ahead of the IPL 2025 season, Shreyas Iyer has been officially named as the new captain of the Punjab Kings franchise. Iyer led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to victory in the 2024 IPL. Now was acquired by the Mohali-based team for INR 26.75 crore, during the IPL 2025 mega auction. The 30-year-old batter’s appointment makes him the first player in IPL history to captain three different teams. The mega auction was held in Jeddah in November 2024.

Well- Established Leadership

Iyer’s leadership credentials are well-established, with a remarkable year behind him that saw him win multiple titles across various formats. Iyer captained Mumbai to a win in the 2024 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

He was part of the squad that triumphed in the Ranji Trophy and Irani Trophy. These achievements have strengthened his reputation as a leader capable of driving success in high-pressure situations.

Appointment of Iyer marks the return of the dynamic captain-coach duo of Iyer and Ricky Ponting, who previously worked together to take Delhi Capitals to their first-ever IPL final in 2020. Ponting has been effusive in his praise of Iyer’s leadership abilities.

Iyer- The Top Choice

Punjab Kings’ CEO, Satish Menon, also voiced his enthusiasm, revealing that Iyer had always been their top choice for the captaincy role.”Shreyas is the perfect fit for our team,” Menon said. “His leadership, combined with his on-field abilities, makes him the ideal choice to take Punjab Kings to new heights. We are confident that with him at the helm and Ricky Ponting by his side, we will be able to secure our first IPL title.”

ALSO READ: Cummins Returns as Captain to Lead Australia in 2025 Champions Trophy

Filed under

IPL 2025 Shreyas Iyer

Advertisement

Also Read

PM Modi Inaugurates Z-Morh Tunnel: Boost To National Infrastructure And Security

PM Modi Inaugurates Z-Morh Tunnel: Boost To National Infrastructure And Security

“Mediclaim Reimbursement To Be Deducted From Accident Compensation”: Karnataka HC

“Mediclaim Reimbursement To Be Deducted From Accident Compensation”: Karnataka HC

BJP Leader Shehzad Poonawalla Criticizes INDIA bloc as ‘Photo-Op’ without Leadership or Policy

BJP Leader Shehzad Poonawalla Criticizes INDIA bloc as ‘Photo-Op’ without Leadership or Policy

Netflix To Release Documentary Series ‘The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan’, On THIS Date

Netflix To Release Documentary Series ‘The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan’, On THIS Date

Delhi HC Rejects Appeal Of NSCN-IM Leader Alemla Jamir Against Denial Of Bail

Delhi HC Rejects Appeal Of NSCN-IM Leader Alemla Jamir Against Denial Of Bail

Entertainment

Netflix To Release Documentary Series ‘The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan’, On THIS Date

Netflix To Release Documentary Series ‘The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan’, On THIS Date

Kim Kardashian Demands Pay Raise Of Firefighters Amid Devastating LA Wildfires

Kim Kardashian Demands Pay Raise Of Firefighters Amid Devastating LA Wildfires

Unexpected Twist! OnlyFans Star Zara Dar Who Quit Her PhD Is Now Posting Her Lectures On PornHub, Shares Revenue

Unexpected Twist! OnlyFans Star Zara Dar Who Quit Her PhD Is Now Posting Her Lectures

‘Hum Aaah Bhi Kare To…’: Wamiqa Gabbi Reacts On Nadeesh Bhambi’s Viral Video On Jibing Her PR Team

‘Hum Aaah Bhi Kare To…’: Wamiqa Gabbi Reacts On Nadeesh Bhambi’s Viral Video On Jibing

Spider-Man 4: Tom Holland Once Made An Embarrassing Confession About Having A ‘Shrine’ For Himself

Spider-Man 4: Tom Holland Once Made An Embarrassing Confession About Having A ‘Shrine’ For Himself

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox