Shreyas Iyer Makes History As Punjab Kings’ New Captain For IPL 2025

His appointment, which comes after a remarkable year of domestic and IPL triumphs, is expected to usher in a new era for the team.

In a major decision ahead of the IPL 2025 season, Shreyas Iyer has been officially named as the new captain of the Punjab Kings franchise. Iyer led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to victory in the 2024 IPL. Now was acquired by the Mohali-based team for INR 26.75 crore, during the IPL 2025 mega auction. The 30-year-old batter’s appointment makes him the first player in IPL history to captain three different teams. The mega auction was held in Jeddah in November 2024.

Well- Established Leadership

Iyer’s leadership credentials are well-established, with a remarkable year behind him that saw him win multiple titles across various formats. Iyer captained Mumbai to a win in the 2024 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

He was part of the squad that triumphed in the Ranji Trophy and Irani Trophy. These achievements have strengthened his reputation as a leader capable of driving success in high-pressure situations.

Appointment of Iyer marks the return of the dynamic captain-coach duo of Iyer and Ricky Ponting, who previously worked together to take Delhi Capitals to their first-ever IPL final in 2020. Ponting has been effusive in his praise of Iyer’s leadership abilities.

Iyer- The Top Choice

Punjab Kings’ CEO, Satish Menon, also voiced his enthusiasm, revealing that Iyer had always been their top choice for the captaincy role.”Shreyas is the perfect fit for our team,” Menon said. “His leadership, combined with his on-field abilities, makes him the ideal choice to take Punjab Kings to new heights. We are confident that with him at the helm and Ricky Ponting by his side, we will be able to secure our first IPL title.”

