Monday, October 28, 2024
Ranking Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, And All Ballon d’Or Winners Of The 21st Century

As we near the end of the first quarter-century of the new millennium, a retrospective on every Ballon d'Or awarded in the 21st century reveals a spectrum of talent and achievement.

Ranking Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, And All Ballon d’Or Winners Of The 21st Century

As we prepare to present another Ballon d’Or, the most esteemed individual accolade in football, its significance appears to grow with each passing year. The legendary rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo has undoubtedly fueled its rise, transforming an award once limited to European players into one fervently pursued by footballers worldwide.

Who Will Take Home the Trophy?

While anticipation builds around this year’s winner, the Ballon d’Or has also been a source of considerable debate. Critics often claim it has turned into a popularity contest, favoring star strikers over more deserving defenders. The voting patterns seem to fluctuate, with some years focusing on consistent performers, while others prioritize those who excel in crucial matches and tournaments.

Reflecting on 25 Years of Excellence

As we near the end of the first quarter-century of the new millennium, a retrospective on every Ballon d’Or awarded in the 21st century reveals a spectrum of talent and achievement. Rankings are bound to spark disagreement, so feel free to share your opinions in the comments below!

24. Robert Lewandowski ( 2020)

Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski’s name comes with an asterisk because, despite his exceptional performance, he did not actually receive the Ballon d’Or. The prolific Polish striker was the standout contender for the 2020 award after netting 55 goals in just 47 matches, helping Bayern Munich secure a treble. However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the organizers at France Football made the surprising decision not to announce a winner that year.

“For the first time since 1956, the Ballon d’Or will take a break,” stated Pascal Ferre, the magazine’s editor-in-chief. “There will be no edition in 2020, because, after careful consideration, we believe that not all conditions are met. We feel that such a unique year cannot and should not be treated as an ordinary one.”

This decision sparked considerable debate, with many believing Lewandowski would have been a deserving winner. In 2021, Lionel Messi remarked, “You deserve your Ballon d’Or. Last year, everyone agreed you were the big winner. I think France Football should give it to you. You should have it in your house.”

As of now, Lewandowski is still waiting for the recognition he earned.

23. Michael Owen (2001)

Micheal Owen

Rio Ferdinand recently noted that “primetime” Michael Owen doesn’t receive the respect he deserves, likely due to the injuries that plagued the former England forward in his later years. But was his 2001 Ballon d’Or win justified?

Many argue that the award should have gone to Raúl, who was at the height of his powers, evidenced by his career-best tally of 32 goals across all competitions, leading Real Madrid to the La Liga title and earning him the Pichichi trophy.

In comparison, Owen scored eight goals less for Liverpool during the 2000-01 season, with his hamstring issues already surfacing. However, he made headlines by dramatically turning the FA Cup final against Arsenal with a late double and following that up with a hat-trick for England in their historic 5-1 victory over Germany in Munich.

At that time, Owen was undeniably a media sensation, recognized as one of the most thrilling young attackers in football. His standout performances in those crucial matches likely played a significant role in securing him the Ballon d’Or.

22. Cristiano Ronaldo (2013)

CR7

The 2013 Ballon d’Or is widely regarded as the most controversial in the award’s history, marred by rumors and accusations about the voting process. Let’s focus on the facts.

Lionel Messi had an extraordinary year, scoring 60 goals in 50 matches and leading Barcelona to a La Liga title. In contrast, Cristiano Ronaldo netted 55 goals in 55 games for Real Madrid but did not win any silverware. Initially, as the voting deadline approached on November 15, Franck Ribery was the frontrunner, thanks to his crucial contributions to Bayern Munich’s treble-winning season.

However, in an unprecedented move, FIFA extended the voting period by two weeks due to a lack of “eligible voters.” Ultimately, Ronaldo finished first, narrowly edging out Messi and Ribery. Michel Platini, then-president of UEFA, humorously suggested that the extension was motivated by FIFA’s desire to “please” Ronaldo.

21. Andriy Shevchenko (2004)

Shivechenko

The 2004 Ballon d’Or sparked debate over whether Thierry Henry was once again overlooked. After finishing second in 2003, Henry didn’t even make the podium this time, placing fourth despite his standout role in Arsenal’s ‘Invincibles’ season. Arsenal manager Arsène Wenger criticized the decision, noting Henry’s superior goals and assists compared to winner Andriy Shevchenko, who led AC Milan to a Serie A title. Henry’s lack of impact in the Champions League and France’s shock exit at the Euros hurt his candidacy. Deco also had a strong claim, having been instrumental in Porto’s treble and Portugal’s run to the European Championship final.

20. Ronaldo Nazario (2002)

Ronaldo Nazario

The 2002 World Cup marked Ronaldo’s remarkable comeback. After a season plagued by injuries at Inter, where he managed only four goals in three matches, the Brazilian made his mark in the tournament by scoring eight goals, including two in the final, leading Brazil to its fifth title. This performance helped him overcome the disappointment of the 1998 final loss to France, making him the clear favorite for the Ballon d’Or. While teammate Roberto Carlos had a strong case after helping Real Madrid win the Champions League, the story of Ronaldo’s resurgence dominated the narrative that year.

19. Luis Figo (2000)

Figo

Luis Figo once humorously apologized to Francesco Totti for winning the 2000 Ballon d’Or, but it was Zinedine Zidane who had the most reason to feel aggrieved, finishing second. Despite a lackluster club season with Juventus, Zidane shone at Euro 2000, leading France to victory and earning the Player of the Tournament award.

Figo secured the Ballon d’Or with 16 more votes than Zidane, thanks to his consistent performances throughout the year. Although he didn’t win any trophies, the legendary winger excelled in La Liga with both Barcelona and Real Madrid—where he made a highly controversial transfer in the summer of 2000—and played a key role in Portugal’s semi-final run at the Euros, ultimately earning a spot on the Team of the Tournament alongside Zidane.

18. Pavel Nedved ( 2003)

Nedved

Pavel Nedved’s Ballon d’Or win surprised even him. “For me, Thierry Henry is the best forward in the world now,” he remarked. “I am very happy. I did not think I would beat Thierry Henry, Paolo Maldini, or Zinedine Zidane.”

Maldini, widely regarded as one of the greatest defenders ever, had a strong case for the award after leading AC Milan to victory in the 2002-03 Champions League.

17. Ricardo Kaka ( 2007)

Kaka

Kaka claimed the Ballon d’Or just before the era of Ronaldo and Messi’s dominance, with his victory largely attributed to his outstanding performances in the Champions League. While AC Milan didn’t have a standout season in Serie A, Kaka shone on the continental stage.

16. Lionel Messi (2010)

In 2010, Messi scored 60 goals for both club and country, but he was surprised to win his second consecutive Ballon d’Or. “It was already just great to be here next to my two friends,” he said, standing alongside Barcelona teammates Andrés Iniesta and Xavi, who finished second and third, respectively.

In Spain, many felt that Iniesta had been robbed, especially since he scored the winning goal in the World Cup final for La Roja, while Messi’s Argentina was eliminated by Germany in the quarter-finals. Meanwhile, in the Netherlands, supporters argued that Wesley Sneijder had been overlooked, as he played a crucial role in the Dutch team’s runner-up finish and was pivotal in Inter’s treble-winning campaign, which included defeating Barcelona in the Champions League.

15. Cristiano Ronaldo (2014)

Ronaldo’s third Ballon d’Or was unquestionable, especially after his extraordinary Champions League campaign. The Real Madrid star scored an incredible 17 goals in just 11 matches, leading Los Blancos to their long-awaited ‘La Decima’ by defeating city rivals Atletico in a thrilling final in Lisbon. Remarkably, he only failed to score in one game throughout the tournament.

This performance overshadowed his disappointing outing at the 2014 World Cup, where Portugal faced an early group-stage exit. Nonetheless, with 51 goals in 47 appearances for Madrid that season, his club achievements solidified his claim to the award.

14. Lionel Messi (2019)

Upon securing his record-breaking sixth Ballon d’Or, Lionel Messi remarked, “I am very lucky.” While he meant this broadly, many believed it also applied to his narrow victory in the France Football voting. He won by just seven points over Virgil van Dijk, the elegant Dutch center-back who played a crucial role in Liverpool’s Champions League triumph.

“I’m proud of what I’ve achieved,” the Dutchman said. “It was amazing. But there are a couple of players like [Messi] who are fantastic. It’s going to be tough [to win the award] when these guys are around.”

13. Cristiano Ronaldo (2017)

In 2017, there were indications that Ronaldo’s exceptional goal-scoring ability was beginning to decline, yet he rose to the occasion when it mattered most. He netted five times in the final three matches of the La Liga season, helping Real Madrid secure their first Spanish title in five years. After a goal drought of six games in the Champions League, he exploded with 10 goals against Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid, and Juventus, leading his team to retain their European title. It was clear that he was the ultimate ‘big-game’ player, and as he tied Messi with five Ballon d’Ors, Brazilian legend Pele remarked, “I would have loved to play alongside you!”

12. Lionel Messi (2021)

Robert Lewandowski was unfairly denied the Ballon d’Or in 2020, but many wondered if he had been robbed again in 2021. The Polish striker had an extraordinary season, setting a Bundesliga record with 41 goals in just 29 games for Bayern Munich. However, reminiscent of Thierry Henry’s experience in 2004, Lewandowski’s failure to win was partly due to his team’s shortcomings in both the Champions League and the European Championship.

11. Luka Modric ( 2018)

Modric

Luka Modric’s triumph in 2018 marked the first time since 2007 that someone other than Ronaldo or Messi won the Ballon d’Or, and he was rightfully ecstatic to break their duopoly. “Perhaps in the past, players like Xavi, Andres Iniesta, or [Wesley] Sneijder could have won, but now people are finally considering others,” he reflected. “This award represents all those who deserved it but didn’t win. It’s hard to put my emotions into words; this is unique and very special.”

Modric’s exceptional blend of creativity and work ethic was instrumental in Real Madrid securing their third consecutive Champions League title with a 3-1 win over Liverpool. He also led Croatia, a nation of just four million, to the World Cup final in 2018, making his achievement all the more significant.

10. Lionel Messi (2023)

The 2023 Ballon d’Or was unique, as it was awarded based on the previous season’s performances, which significantly impacted the outcome by including the crucial mid-winter World Cup. While Erling Haaland scored an impressive 52 goals in 53 games, leading Manchester City to a treble, he was unable to participate in Qatar due to Norway’s failure to qualify. In contrast, Lionel Messi shone brightly throughout the tournament, setting multiple records and delivering remarkable performances as Argentina claimed their first World Cup title since 1986, defeating a Kylian Mbappe-led France in what many consider the greatest final ever.

9. Fabio Cannavaro (2006)

Fabio Cannavaro

In the past, the World Cup significantly influenced Ballon d’Or voters, often leading to the award being given to a standout player from the tournament-winning team. This was evident in 2006 when Fabio Cannavaro claimed the top spot after leading Italy to victory in Germany. While Italy boasted impressive attacking talent, their success was built on a formidable defense that conceded only two goals throughout the tournament—an own goal and a penalty. Gianluigi Buffon, who was exceptional in goal, finished second in the Ballon d’Or voting, just ahead of Thierry Henry, who lost in the final. However, Cannavaro, known as ‘The Berlin Wall’ for his stellar defensive performances, was a clear and deserving winner as the inspirational captain.

8. Karim Benzema ( 2022)

benzema

For the first time, the Ballon d’Or voting focused on performances from the preceding European season, making Karim Benzema’s victory almost inevitable. The French forward, who had often played second fiddle to Ronaldo at Real Madrid, delivered a stunning performance during the 2021-22 campaign, finally receiving the recognition he deserved.

Sadio Mane, who had a strong season with Liverpool and Senegal, couldn’t compete with Benzema, who netted an impressive 44 goals in just 46 matches as Madrid secured both La Liga and the Champions League titles. Benzema’s European displays were historic and decisive, scoring 10 goals in five consecutive knockout matches, including back-to-back hat-tricks against Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea, along with a crucial double at Manchester City.

7. Cristiano Ronaldo ( 2008)

After finishing as runner-up the previous year, Cristiano Ronaldo claimed the top spot in 2008 following a sensational season with Manchester United. Having arrived at Old Trafford as a slender winger known for his flair, he had transformed into a complete attacker, finishing as the top scorer in both the Premier League (31 goals) and the Champions League (eight) as United achieved a remarkable double.

“It’s incredible considering I only started my career a few years ago,” Ronaldo said. Although he missed a penalty in the Champions League final shootout against Chelsea—thanks to John Terry’s slip—he had earlier opened the scoring with a powerful header, marking his 42nd and final goal of the season. “I must thank everyone who voted for me, especially my teammates, who assisted me in becoming the best.”

6. Cristiano Ronaldo ( 2016)

For much of the year, it seemed Lionel Messi would secure the 2016 Ballon d’Or as Barcelona raced towards a domestic double. However, the narrative shifted dramatically over the summer. Cristiano Ronaldo capped off another extraordinary Champions League run, scoring 16 goals in 12 matches, and converted the winning penalty in the final shootout against Atletico Madrid. He also led a struggling Portugal team to a surprising European Championship victory in France.

In contrast, Messi faced yet more international disappointment, missing a penalty in Argentina’s heartbreaking Copa America final loss to Chile. As a result, Ronaldo claimed the Ballon d’Or with a record points margin.

5. Lionel Messi ( 2009)

In 2009, the roles shifted as Lionel Messi surpassed 2008 winner Cristiano Ronaldo to claim the Ballon d’Or, winning by a then-record margin. The Argentine was the clear choice after leading Barcelona to an historic treble.

Messi emerged as the standout star in one of football’s greatest teams, scoring 38 goals across all competitions as Barca secured La Liga, the Copa del Rey, and the Champions League. He delivered in crucial moments, netting in both Clasico victories over Real Madrid, including the memorable 6-2 rout at the Bernabeu. His stunning header in the Champions League final against Ronaldo’s Manchester United solidified his first Ballon d’Or win.

4. Ronaldinho ( 2005)

Ronaldinho

In 2005, while Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard rightfully earned their podium finishes—Gerrard leading Liverpool to a stunning Champions League victory and Lampard helping Chelsea secure their first English title in 50 years—neither could argue with Ronaldinho taking home the Ballon d’Or.

Although the Brazilian had more prolific seasons at Barcelona—scoring just nine times during their 2004-05 title win—his dazzling performances that year captivated fans. Ronaldinho consistently displayed skills that left spectators in awe, including a breathtaking goal at Chelsea in the Champions League. Just before winning the award, he received a standing ovation from Real Madrid fans at the Santiago Bernabeu, a true testament to his extraordinary talent.

3. Lionel Messi (2011)

In 2011, there was little doubt about Lionel Messi’s claim to the Ballon d’Or. The Argentine was phenomenal as Barcelona secured a Primera Division and Champions League double, scoring an astonishing 53 goals in just 55 matches, including a pivotal goal against Manchester United at Wembley, leading Pep Guardiola’s legendary team to their second European title in three years.

At the Ballon d’Or ceremony, Sir Alex Ferguson addressed ongoing debates about the greatness of players from past eras: “Critics have always questioned whether players like Pelé from the 50s could play today. The answer is that great players can thrive in any generation. Lionel Messi could excel in the 1950s or today, just like Alfredo Di Stéfano, Pelé, Diego Maradona, and Johan Cruyff, because they are all great players. Messi undoubtedly belongs in that group.”

2. Lionel Messi (2015)

In 2015, Lionel Messi expressed his joy at winning another Ballon d’Or after two years of watching Cristiano Ronaldo claim the title. “It’s a very special moment for me to be back here on this stage,” he said, as he moved two trophies ahead of his rival with his fifth win.

“It’s incredible to have this fifth one; it surpasses anything I dreamed of as a child. I want to thank my teammates—without them, none of this would have been possible.”

Messi certainly benefited from being part of an exceptional squad, especially after Barcelona signed Luis Suárez the previous year, creating one of the greatest attacking trios in football history.

1. Lionel Messi ( 2012)

Gary Lineker noted that the challenge with the Ballon d’Or, an individual award in a team sport, is that if it truly aimed to recognize the best player in the world, Messi would likely win it every year. By 2012, that seemed increasingly likely. Messi secured his fourth consecutive Ballon d’Or despite Barcelona’s failure to clinch La Liga or the Champions League. Yet, there were no objections, as Messi was performing at a level that felt almost otherworldly compared to his peers.

