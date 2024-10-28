The 2024 Ballon d’Or ceremony is just around the corner, with the finest talents in men’s and women’s football set to gather at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris for an evening dedicated to awards and celebration. Recognized as the pinnacle of football accolades, this event is where legends are born, joining the ranks of iconic players like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. The ceremony is more than just an awards night; it symbolizes the culmination of a year filled with extraordinary performances and unforgettable moments on the pitch. This article will inform when and where to watch the 2024 FIFA Ballond’or Ceremony.

New Awards Introduced

This year marks a significant shift in the ceremony’s structure with the introduction of two new awards: Men’s Coach of the Year and Women’s Coach of the Year. These additions aim to acknowledge the pivotal roles that coaches play in shaping teams and influencing player performances. Alongside these awards, the prestigious Ballon d’Or and Ballon d’Or Féminin will be presented, recognizing the best male and female footballers in the world.

Leading Candidates for the Men’s Award

Vinicius Jr, Jude Bellingham, and Rodri are considered strong contenders for the men’s award. This year is particularly noteworthy as it seems a first-time winner is likely to emerge, breaking the long-standing dominance of Messi and Ronaldo, who have collectively claimed 13 of the last 15 awards.

Vinicius and Bellingham share the advantage of having celebrated significant victories, including La Liga and the Champions League, bolstering their claims for the prestigious honor. Vinicius has been exceptional, racking up 21 goals and nine assists across both La Liga and the Champions League. His ability to perform in high-pressure situations has made him a crucial player for Real Madrid.

Bellingham’s Key Moments

Bellingham’s debut season at Real Madrid has been nothing short of sensational. Despite facing some inconsistency during England’s Euro 2024 campaign, where the team reached the final, he managed to deliver crucial performances that highlighted his potential. Notably, his header against Serbia helped England secure a vital win in their opening match, while his stunning last-minute bicycle kick against Slovenia propelled the team into extra time, showcasing his ability to shine under pressure.

Rodri’s Understated Contribution

Rodri’s claim for the award, while perhaps quieter, is equally deserving. His role as a central midfielder is crucial for both Manchester City and the Spanish national team. Known for his exceptional ability to control the tempo of matches, Rodri’s contributions often go beyond the stat sheet. His physical strength, tactical awareness, and leadership qualities make him a key asset. Although he may not have the goal tally of his competitors, his ability to read the game and dictate play is invaluable.

Women’s Ballon d’Or Contenders

The women’s award, known as the Ballon d’Or Féminin, was first presented in 2018, with Ada Hegerberg being the inaugural winner. Since then, the award has been claimed by notable players such as Megan Rapinoe and Alexia Putellas, the latter of whom made history by winning the accolade back-to-back. Last year, Aitana Bonmati emerged victorious after a remarkable season filled with triumphs, including a World Cup victory. Bonmati is once again a frontrunner, having scored 26 goals and provided 18 assists, solidifying her position as one of the game’s elite talents.

Salma Paralluelo, at just 20 years old, has also emerged as a strong contender after an outstanding season that saw her net 38 goals and contribute 12 assists. Her rapid rise signifies the wealth of talent in women’s football, and she could become a formidable presence in the years to come.

Ceremony Details

The ceremony will take place tonight, Monday, October 28, marking the 68th edition of the Ballon d’Or since its inception in 1956. Scheduled to commence at 7 PM UK time, it will be held at the iconic Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris, a venue that has hosted numerous prestigious events.

While the ceremony won’t be broadcast live on TV in the UK, fans can watch it via L’Equipe’s YouTube channel and website, ensuring that viewers around the world can join in the celebration of football excellence.

In India, this ceremony will start at 1:15 AM (IST) and the Ballond’or ceremony can be watched on Sony Liv App and on the Sony Sports Network in television.

Additional Awards to Be Presented

In addition to the Ballon d’Or and Ballon d’Or Féminin, several other awards will be given out, further celebrating the diverse talent within the sport. These include:

The Kopa Trophy (best player under 21)

The Yashin Trophy (best goalkeeper)

Men’s Club of the Year

Women’s Club of the Year

Men’s Coach of the Year

Women’s Coach of the Year

The Gerd Müller Trophy (top scorer from the previous season)

Nominees for the Men’s Ballon d’Or 2024

Notable nominees for the men’s award include:

Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid)

Hakan Çalhanoğlu (Inter)

Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid)

Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint-Germain)

Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid)

Nominees for the Women’s Ballon d’Or 2024

Key nominees for the women’s award feature:

Lucy Bronze (Barcelona/Chelsea)

Aitana Bonmati (Barcelona)

Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)

Salma Paralluelo (Barcelona)

Lauren James (Chelsea)

As excitement builds for the ceremony, all eyes will be on who will take home these coveted awards, marking a significant moment in football history. The night promises to celebrate not only individual brilliance but also the unity and passion that football inspires across the globe.