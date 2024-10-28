Real Madrid Vs. Barcelona: PM Modi Highlights India’s Enthusiasm For Spanish Football

Spanish football, known for its legendary players and thrilling matches between giants Real Madrid and FC Barcelona, was referenced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his speech on Monday. He discussed the recent ‘El Clasico’ clash between the two traditional rivals in La Liga, noting the match’s impact on Indian football fans.

“Spanish football is liked a lot in India. Yesterday, the match between Real Madrid and Barcelona sparked discussions here as well. Barcelona’s spectacular victory became a topic of conversation, and I can tell you that there was as much banter between the fans of the two clubs in India as there would have been in Spain,” PM Modi said during his address in Vadodara.

Cultural Connections

This statement came during the inauguration of the TATA Aircraft Complex, attended by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. Modi also spoke about the popularity of yoga in Spain, affirming, “I have heard that yoga is also very popular in Spain. Spain’s football is also very much liked in India.”

The Prime Minister emphasized the multifaceted partnership between India and Spain, stating, “Whether it’s food, films, or football, our strong people-to-people connections have always strengthened our ties.” He expressed happiness about the decision to celebrate 2026 as the India-Spain Year of Culture, Tourism, and AI.

TATA Aircraft Complex Inauguration

Modi and Sanchez jointly inaugurated the TATA Aircraft Complex for manufacturing C-295 aircraft at the TATA Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) campus in Vadodara. The C-295 program includes a total of 56 aircraft, with 16 being delivered directly by Airbus from Spain, while the remaining 40 will be produced in India. This facility represents the first private sector Final Assembly Line (FAL) for military aircraft in the country.

During their visit, Modi and Sanchez also enjoyed cultural performances and greeted local residents during a roadshow in Vadodara. The Prime Minister expressed confidence that the event would inspire new collaborative projects between India and Spain. He extended an invitation to Spanish industry leaders and innovators to partner with India on its developmental journey.

El Clasico Recap

Meanwhile, during the highly anticipated ‘El Clasico’ match at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday night, Barcelona triumphed over Real Madrid with a 4-0 victory, highlighted by a brace from Robert Lewandowski and impressive performances from young talents Lamine Yamal and Raphinha. This win allowed Barcelona to extend its lead in the La Liga standings.

Lewandowski opened the scoring in the 54th minute with an assist from Marc Casado, followed by a header just three minutes later that stunned the home crowd. Yamal scored his first-ever El Clasico goal in the 77th minute, and Raphinha sealed the victory in the 84th minute, leaving Real Madrid with a disappointing outcome.

Barcelona currently tops the league with 30 points from 11 games, while Real Madrid sits in second place with 24 points, having secured seven wins, three draws, and one loss in the same number of matches.

Read More : Real Madrid President Florentino Perez Bets On Xabi Alonso To Replace Ancelotti