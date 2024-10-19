Real Madrid Set To Target A New Central Defender In 2025

One of the names high on Real Madrid’s radar is Castello Lukeba, a 21-year-old left-sided centre-back. The club is particularly interested in bringing in a left-footed defender, and Lukeba’s profile makes him an ideal fit.

Real Madrid are expected to actively pursue the signing of a new central defender in 2025. The club, having lost both Nacho Fernandez and Rafa Marin during the summer transfer window, opted not to bring in any replacements, leaving Carlo Ancelotti with limited defensive options. Currently, the only natural central defenders at Ancelotti’s disposal are Antonio Rudiger and Eder Militao. David Alaba, who has been a key part of the defense, is recovering from an ACL injury, and his absence has highlighted the need for reinforcements in the defensive department.

Castello Lukeba Emerging as a Leading Candidate

One of the names high on Real Madrid’s radar is Castello Lukeba, a 21-year-old left-sided centre-back. The club is particularly interested in bringing in a left-footed defender, and Lukeba’s profile makes him an ideal fit. The French defender, who currently plays for RB Leipzig, has been impressing with his performances, and Real Madrid sees him as a long-term solution for their defensive line.

Lukeba’s Release Clause Set to Increase

However, signing Lukeba will not be a straightforward or inexpensive task. While a move in the January transfer window appears unlikely, sources report that Lukeba’s release clause will rise to €90 million by next summer. This significant price tag means that RB Leipzig will not feel any pressure to sell for less than the release clause, making negotiations difficult for interested clubs like Real Madrid.

If Real Madrid opts to wait, Lukeba’s release clause will reportedly drop to €65 million by the summer of 2026. However, it is uncertain whether the club would be willing to delay their pursuit for that long, as defensive reinforcements are seen as a pressing need. Real Madrid may prefer to act quickly, even at a higher cost, to avoid any potential competition for the player in the future.

Uncertainty Ahead for Real Madrid’s Pursuit

Whether these financial and timing considerations will influence Real Madrid’s plans remains to be seen. With the club’s ongoing search for a left-sided centre-back and their interest in Lukeba, Real Madrid’s transfer strategy will likely be shaped by how the market unfolds in the coming months. Given their history of making bold moves, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Real Madrid pay a premium for the right player, especially with Lukeba emerging as one of their top targets for the future.

