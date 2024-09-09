Rishabh Pant revealed a particularly game-changing moment when Shastri advised him on how to counter off-spinners.

Rishabh Pant, one of India’s most dynamic cricketers, has often praised former head coach Ravi Shastri for the pivotal role he played in shaping his career. As Pant prepares for his much-anticipated Test comeback following a life-altering car accident in 2022, he recalls the crucial advice from Shastri that helped him master off-spinners—advice that became a turning point in his game.

Pant’s Return to Test Cricket

After a devastating car accident in December 2022, which sidelined him for an extended period, Rishabh Pant is set to return to the Test arena, starting with the upcoming series against Bangladesh. His last Test appearance was, coincidentally, against the same team, just days before his accident.

While Pant has already made a stellar comeback in white-ball cricket, helping India win the 2024 T20 World Cup in Barbados, his return to Test cricket has fans eagerly waiting. Before the accident, Pant had established himself as a force to be reckoned with in the longest format, delivering iconic performances such as his unbeaten 89 in India’s historic win at the Gabba in 2021.

Ravi Shastri’s Impact on Pant’s Career

In a recent interview on Tanmay Bhat’s YouTube channel, Pant opened up about the special bond he shared with Ravi Shastri during his tenure as India’s head coach. He acknowledged that Shastri’s guidance allowed him to play with freedom and express his natural flair on the field.

“It was an amazing relationship. Ravi bhai gave me the freedom I wanted. I don’t like being told not to do something; instead, I prefer when someone offers a better option,” Pant explained, highlighting how Shastri’s approach resonated with his own mindset.

The Turning Point: Shastri’s Advice Against Off-Spinners

Pant revealed a particularly game-changing moment when Shastri advised him on how to counter off-spinners. Pant had been struggling with playing aggressive shots against off-spinners, frequently losing his wicket in the process. Shastri, thinking of a strategy to help Pant, came up with a surprising yet effective solution.

“Ravi bhai told me that I should try playing the reverse sweep against off-spinners—even in Test cricket,” Pant shared. The unconventional suggestion proved to be exactly what Pant needed, giving him the confidence to incorporate the shot into his game and tackle off-spinners more effectively.

Dominating the Duleep Trophy

Pant’s recent performances have shown that he’s back in top form. In the Duleep Trophy match between India A and India B, Pant displayed his signature aggressive style, smashing a 34-ball fifty. His knock of 61 from 47 balls, laced with nine fours and two sixes, stood out as one of the highlights of the match.

His confidence and aggressive approach have only grown since Shastri’s impactful advice, and Pant is now ready to bring that energy back to Test cricket.

Key Takeaways:

Match : Test series comeback vs Bangladesh

: Test series comeback vs Bangladesh Pant’s Career : Iconic knocks include 89* at Gabba, crucial role in 2024 T20 World Cup win

: Iconic knocks include 89* at Gabba, crucial role in 2024 T20 World Cup win Shastri’s Advice : Mastering off-spinners through the reverse sweep

: Mastering off-spinners through the reverse sweep Pant’s Recent Form: Ferocious innings in the Duleep Trophy

With Ravi Shastri’s words of wisdom still echoing in his mind, Pant’s Test comeback promises to be as exciting as his earlier exploits, reaffirming his status as a game-changer for India.

ALSO READ | Pamela Anderson On Her Professional Journey: I Underestimated Myself