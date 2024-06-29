T20 World Cup Final: What Happens If Rain Washes Out India Vs South Africa Match In Barbados?

The much-anticipated final of the T20 World Cup 2024 between India and South Africa is scheduled for Saturday, June 29, at Kensington Oval, Barbados. However, rain threatens to disrupt play, similar to the semi-final against England in Guyana. Here’s a breakdown of what happens if rain impacts the final.

Match Timing and Rain Delays

The final is set to start at 10:30 AM local time. If rain delays the start, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has allotted 250 minutes of additional time, the same as the semi-final. This allows a full match to begin as late as 2:40 PM local time (12:10 AM IST).

Playing Conditions

According to ICC rules, the priority is to complete the match on the scheduled day, even if it means reducing the overs:

Minimum Overs : For a result to be declared, each team must play at least 10 overs.

: For a result to be declared, each team must play at least 10 overs. Extra Time Usage: If play is interrupted, umpires will use the available extra time to complete the match.

Reserve Day Provisions

If rain prevents any play on the scheduled day:

Shift to Reserve Day : The match will move to the reserve day, Sunday, June 30.

: The match will move to the reserve day, Sunday, June 30. Restart Conditions: If the match starts but is interrupted before the second innings begins, it will continue the next day as a full 20-over game. If the second innings has begun, the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method will apply.

Specific ICC Guidelines

The ICC’s guidelines for handling rain interruptions in the final are as follows:

Completion on Scheduled Day : Efforts will be made to finish the match on the scheduled day, using all available extra time.

: Efforts will be made to finish the match on the scheduled day, using all available extra time. Minimum Play Requirement : At least 10 overs per team are needed for a valid result.

: At least 10 overs per team are needed for a valid result. Reserve Day Use: If the minimum overs are not completed, the match will continue or restart on the reserve day with the same teams and conditions as the scheduled day.

These measures ensure that every effort is made to complete the final and determine a winner, either on the scheduled day or the reserve day.