T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma Sets Record As First Batter To Smash 600 Sixes In International Cricket

India captain Rohit Sharma achieved another remarkable milestone during India’s 2024 World Cup opener against Ireland on Wednesday in New York. Sharma, finishing with four fours and three sixes in his innings of 52, became the first batter in international cricket to hit 600 sixes.

Sharma’s impressive tally has been built over a total of 499 games across all formats. Trailing him in the all-time list are Chris Gayle and Shahid Afridi (both with 553 maximums), Brendon McCullum (478), and Martin Guptill (398).

However, the Indian skipper’s innings was cut short as he was forced to retire hurt at 52 after taking a blow on his shoulder. In the 9th over of India’s chase, Sharma was hit on the shoulder by a delivery from Joshua Little. Although he didn’t immediately leave the field, he was declared retired hurt a couple of overs later as India edged closer to an inevitable win in the Group A contest.

Before walking off, Sharma struck back-to-back sixes off Joshua Little, with the last one bringing him to the 600 mark. Despite his early departure, Sharma finished as the leading run-scorer as India successfully chased down a total of 97 with eight wickets in hand and 46 balls to spare.

Earlier in the match, Hardik Pandya spearheaded the bowling attack, taking three wickets, and ensuring that the Indian bowlers made quick work of the Irish batting lineup. Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Axar Patel, and Mohammed Siraj also contributed with crucial wickets.

