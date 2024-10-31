Home
Thursday, October 31, 2024
Wasim Akram Hopeful Of India’s Participation In Champions Trophy 2025 In Pakistan

Former Pakistan cricketer Wasim Akram shared his thoughts on whether Team India would travel to Pakistan for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy next year. The tournament will include two groups of four teams, featuring Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, and South Africa.

Akram expressed optimism, saying, “I think from what I’m reading, there are positive vibes from the Indian government and the BCCI. I also read somewhere they might play all their games in Lahore. They’ll probably come to Lahore and travel back the same night. I’m all for it, as long as India is comfortable.”

He highlighted the popularity of Indian players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Hardik Pandya among Pakistani fans, noting, “I can promise you, they’re going to be looked after incredibly well. Indian cricketers like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, and Suryakumar Yadav have fans in Pakistan. Young cricket fans adore them.”

Akram emphasized the significance of India visiting Pakistan for the sport, stating, “People-to-people contact is crucial in this day and age. In the social media era, there’s so much unnecessary negativity worldwide, and I think if India comes, it will be fantastic for cricket, and of course, for Pakistan too.”

Historical Context

India and Pakistan have not engaged in a bilateral cricket series since the 2012-13 season, largely due to strained political relations. Their encounters have been limited to major ICC events and the Asia Cup. The last Test match between the two nations occurred in December 2007 in India, while India’s last tour to Pakistan for a bilateral series was in 2006.

Despite recent scheduling challenges, such as Pakistan hosting the Asia Cup in a hybrid format, the decision on India’s participation in the Champions Trophy remains undecided.

Recent Encounters

The most recent meeting between India and Pakistan took place during the ICC T20 World Cup earlier this year, where India secured a narrow victory. India scored 119 runs, with Rishabh Pant contributing 42. Jasprit Bumrah’s exceptional bowling performance, with figures of 3/14, helped India restrict Pakistan to 113 runs, clinching a six-run win.

The cricketing world is eagerly watching to see if India will indeed travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy, as it would mark a significant moment in cricket relations between the two countries.

Manchester United And Sporting Agree Terms Over Ruben Amorim

Filed under

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 ind vs pak indian cricket team Pakistan Cricket Team Wasim Akram
