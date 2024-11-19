When Will Rafael Nadal Play His Last Match? Here’s How To Watch It

With Nadal’s retirement on the horizon, fans worldwide are tuning in for what could be his final match. Alongside the promise of exciting tennis from rising stars like Alcaraz and Sinner, this year’s Davis Cup is a must-watch for sports enthusiasts.

The 2024 Davis Cup Final 8 begins today in Málaga, Spain, and will run through November 24. Often referred to as the “World Cup of tennis,” the tournament will feature a knockout-style format with quarterfinals this week, semifinals on Friday, and the final on Sunday.

This year’s edition is particularly significant as it marks Rafael Nadal’s last professional tournament. The 22-time Grand Slam champion will team up with Carlos Alcaraz, aiming to bring Spain its first Davis Cup title since 2019.

While Nadal and Alcaraz are drawing considerable attention, the competition also features top players like Jannik Sinner (world No. 1), leading Italy’s team, and a strong U.S. lineup including Taylor Fritz, Tommy Paul, Ben Shelton, Rajeev Ram, and Austin Krajicek.

When Will Rafael Nadal Play His Last Match?

Dates: November 19-24, 2024

Location: Palacio de Deportes José María Martín Carpena, Málaga, Spain

Format: Knockout-style matches

How to Watch the 2024 Davis Cup Final 8

TV Broadcast: The Tennis Channel will air all matches in the U.S.

Streaming Options: Fubo Elite: Offers access to the Tennis Channel, ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, and 200+ channels. A free trial is available for first-time users.

Other Platforms: The event is also accessible via DirecTV and similar services.

With Nadal’s retirement on the horizon, fans worldwide are tuning in for what could be his final match. Alongside the promise of exciting tennis from rising stars like Alcaraz and Sinner, this year’s Davis Cup is a must-watch for sports enthusiasts.

Whether you’re cheering for Spain, the U.S., or another team, the Davis Cup promises to deliver world-class tennis action this week.

