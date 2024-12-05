White Sox All-Star And Beloved Broadcaster ‘Beltin’ Bill’ Melton Passes Away At 79

Bill Melton was a White Sox All-Star and broadcaster known as "Beltin' Bill," who first hit more than 30 home runs for the franchise and called games on local television for more than two decades, passing away Monday at his Phoenix home at age 79.

Bill Melton, the legendary third baseman and broadcaster affectionately known as “Beltin’ Bill,” passed away on Thursday in Phoenix following a brief illness. He was 79 years old.

Melton made a name for himself as a powerhouse slugger during his tenure with the Chicago White Sox from 1968 to 1975. He became the first player in the franchise’s history to hit 30 home runs in a single season, achieving this milestone with 33 homers in both 1970 and 1971. His 1971 performance earned him the American League home run title and a coveted spot on the All-Star team.

With 154 home runs for the White Sox, Melton held the franchise record until it was surpassed by Hall of Famer Harold Baines in 1987. His career batting stats include a .253 average, 160 home runs, and 591 RBIs over 1,144 games, which also featured seasons with the California Angels and Cleveland Indians before retiring.

Voice For The Sox Nation

After hanging up his cleats, Melton transitioned to broadcasting, bringing his expertise and passion for the game to White Sox fans. He began as a television analyst with WGN in 1998 and joined Comcast SportsNet Chicago in 2005. For over two decades, Melton’s insights and larger-than-life personality enriched the pre- and postgame shows until his retirement in 2020.

White Sox chairman Jerry Reinsdorf praised Melton for his dual impact on the franchise, “Bill Melton enjoyed two tremendous careers with the White Sox. His first came as a celebrated home run king… His second career came as a well-liked and respected pre- and postgame television analyst… Bill was a friend to many at the White Sox and around baseball, and his booming voice will be missed.”

Contributions Beyond The Diamond

In the early 1990s, Melton served as a team ambassador, part-time scout, and hitting instructor, including working with NBA icon Michael Jordan during his baseball stint in 1993.

Melton’s dedication to the sport and his unique bond with fans solidified his place in White Sox history. He will be deeply missed by the baseball community and the countless lives he touched both on and off the field.

