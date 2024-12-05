Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, December 6, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Vinod Kambli Holding Sachin Tendulkar Viral Video, Marcus Couto Says ‘He Was Not Drunk, But Emotional’

The video of their meeting quickly went viral, with Kambli visibly moved as he embraced Tendulkar, who has since retired as one of cricket's greatest icons.

Vinod Kambli Holding Sachin Tendulkar Viral Video, Marcus Couto Says ‘He Was Not Drunk, But Emotional’

A heartwarming yet emotional reunion took place at the unveiling of legendary cricket coach Ramakant Achrekar’s memorial in Mumbai, where two of his most famous protégés, Sachin Tendulkar and Vinod Kambli, met after a long time.

The video of their meeting quickly went viral, with Kambli visibly moved as he embraced Tendulkar, who has since retired as one of cricket’s greatest icons. Once a shining talent alongside Tendulkar, the cricketing career of Kambli began well but fizzled out subsequently.

The left-handed batsman played 17 Tests and 104 ODIs without leaving a lasting impact. At the event, another video emerged, with Kambli singing emotively, which created a mixed reaction on social networking sites.

Sober But Emotional

While some made rude comments, others expressed concern. Marcus Couto, his childhood friend, defended Kambli, ruling out any speculation about intoxication. According to Couto, Kambli had been sober for over a year and was just overwhelmed with emotions when he met Tendulkar and the ceremony honoring their late coach.

He said that Kambli had been enthusiastic about the event and meeting his old friend. Kambli’s struggles have garnered attention in recent months, particularly after another video of him struggling to walk surfaced online.

Kapil Dev Supports Kambli

Former Indian cricketing legend Kapil Dev offered his support, emphasizing the importance of Kambli taking proactive steps toward recovery. Kapil, along with Balwinder Singh Sandhu, expressed a willingness to assist financially if Kambli chose to enter rehabilitation, highlighting their commitment to helping him reclaim stability in his life.

Once hailed as one of India’s brightest cricketing duos, Tendulkar and Kambli had captured the nation’s imagination early in their careers. Their iconic 664-run partnership for Shardashram Vidyamandir during a Harris Shield match remains etched in cricketing history and speaks of the enormous potential these two boys possessed.

Whereas Tendulkar went on to achieve unparalleled greatness, Kambli’s career took a different turn with personal and professional challenges overshadowing him.

In the memorial, they again met to relive memories of their common start under the guidance of Achrekar, a poignant reminder of the paths they once walked upon and the bond forged on the cricket field that seemed eternal.

Also Read: Pakistan Loses Against Zimbabwe In Final T20I

Filed under

Kambli and Sachin Viral video Kapil Dev Supports Kambli Marcus Couto sachin tendulkar vinod kambli viral video

Advertisement

Also Read

Nandini vs Amul: Why Are Pro-Kannada Groups Protesting Against Amul In Bengaluru?

Nandini vs Amul: Why Are Pro-Kannada Groups Protesting Against Amul In Bengaluru?

7.0 Magnitude Earthquake Off Northern California Triggers Urgent Tsunami Warnings: What Areas Are Most At Risk?

7.0 Magnitude Earthquake Off Northern California Triggers Urgent Tsunami Warnings: What Areas Are Most At...

White Sox All-Star And Beloved Broadcaster ‘Beltin’ Bill’ Melton Passes Away At 79

White Sox All-Star And Beloved Broadcaster ‘Beltin’ Bill’ Melton Passes Away At 79

Mystery Illness In Congo: 79 Dead, 376 Infected As Experts Race Against Time

Mystery Illness In Congo: 79 Dead, 376 Infected As Experts Race Against Time

IKEA Smart Light Can Automatically Adjust Light All Day

IKEA Smart Light Can Automatically Adjust Light All Day

Entertainment

Johnny Depp’s Ex Amber Heard Is Expecting Second Child, Who Is The Father? Know Here!

Johnny Depp’s Ex Amber Heard Is Expecting Second Child, Who Is The Father? Know Here!

Prince Harry Breaks Silence On Divorce Speculation With Meghan, Says ‘We’ve Divorced 10-12 Times’

Prince Harry Breaks Silence On Divorce Speculation With Meghan, Says ‘We’ve Divorced 10-12 Times’

Pushpa 2 Tragedy: Allu Arjun Booked In Connection Of Women’s Death

Pushpa 2 Tragedy: Allu Arjun Booked In Connection Of Women’s Death

Angelina Jolie Shuts Down Her Biopic Rumours In The Most Savage Manner- Here’s What She Said!

Angelina Jolie Shuts Down Her Biopic Rumours In The Most Savage Manner- Here’s What She

Francis Ford Coppola Has One Regret And It Has Got To Do With The Godfather Series

Francis Ford Coppola Has One Regret And It Has Got To Do With The Godfather

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Nykaa Fashion CEO Nihir Parikh Quits With Immediate Effect. What’s Next for Nykaa Fashion?

Nykaa Fashion CEO Nihir Parikh Quits With Immediate Effect. What’s Next for Nykaa Fashion?

Planning A Trip To Spain? Here’s What You Need To Know About New Tourist Policies

Planning A Trip To Spain? Here’s What You Need To Know About New Tourist Policies

How Teenage Binge Drinking Triggers Risky Behavior And Brain Damage

How Teenage Binge Drinking Triggers Risky Behavior And Brain Damage

Why Frozen Pizza May Be Worse For Your Health Than You Think – Study

Why Frozen Pizza May Be Worse For Your Health Than You Think – Study

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox