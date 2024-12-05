Vinod Kambli Holding Sachin Tendulkar Viral Video, Marcus Couto Says ‘He Was Not Drunk, But Emotional’

The video of their meeting quickly went viral, with Kambli visibly moved as he embraced Tendulkar, who has since retired as one of cricket's greatest icons.

A heartwarming yet emotional reunion took place at the unveiling of legendary cricket coach Ramakant Achrekar’s memorial in Mumbai, where two of his most famous protégés, Sachin Tendulkar and Vinod Kambli, met after a long time.

The video of their meeting quickly went viral, with Kambli visibly moved as he embraced Tendulkar, who has since retired as one of cricket’s greatest icons. Once a shining talent alongside Tendulkar, the cricketing career of Kambli began well but fizzled out subsequently.

Remember, Sachin Tendulkar and Vinod Kambli are almost the same age. pic.twitter.com/OXoMy094P4 — Sahil Bakshi (@SBakshi13) December 4, 2024

The left-handed batsman played 17 Tests and 104 ODIs without leaving a lasting impact. At the event, another video emerged, with Kambli singing emotively, which created a mixed reaction on social networking sites.

Two friends, same talent: one a legend admired globally, the other a story of what could’ve been. Sachin Tendulkar thrives as a role model, while Vinod Kambli fades away. Talent gets you started, but discipline keeps you going. Choose wisely. pic.twitter.com/aTffU3MEoT — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) December 3, 2024

Sober But Emotional

While some made rude comments, others expressed concern. Marcus Couto, his childhood friend, defended Kambli, ruling out any speculation about intoxication. According to Couto, Kambli had been sober for over a year and was just overwhelmed with emotions when he met Tendulkar and the ceremony honoring their late coach.

He said that Kambli had been enthusiastic about the event and meeting his old friend. Kambli’s struggles have garnered attention in recent months, particularly after another video of him struggling to walk surfaced online.

Kapil Dev Supports Kambli

Former Indian cricketing legend Kapil Dev offered his support, emphasizing the importance of Kambli taking proactive steps toward recovery. Kapil, along with Balwinder Singh Sandhu, expressed a willingness to assist financially if Kambli chose to enter rehabilitation, highlighting their commitment to helping him reclaim stability in his life.

Once hailed as one of India’s brightest cricketing duos, Tendulkar and Kambli had captured the nation’s imagination early in their careers. Their iconic 664-run partnership for Shardashram Vidyamandir during a Harris Shield match remains etched in cricketing history and speaks of the enormous potential these two boys possessed.

Whereas Tendulkar went on to achieve unparalleled greatness, Kambli’s career took a different turn with personal and professional challenges overshadowing him.

In the memorial, they again met to relive memories of their common start under the guidance of Achrekar, a poignant reminder of the paths they once walked upon and the bond forged on the cricket field that seemed eternal.

Also Read: Pakistan Loses Against Zimbabwe In Final T20I