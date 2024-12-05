Pakistan Loses Against Zimbabwe In Final T20I

Chasing a modest target of 133, Zimbabwe overcame mid-innings setbacks to seal the win with just one ball remaining, thanks to debutant Tinotenda Maposa's heroic cameo in the final over.

In a nail-biting low-scoring encounter, Zimbabwe edged past Pakistan by two wickets in the third and final T20I in Bulawayo on Thursday (December 5). Chasing a modest target of 133, Zimbabwe overcame mid-innings setbacks to seal the win with just one ball remaining, thanks to debutant Tinotenda Maposa’s heroic cameo in the final over.

Zimbabwe’s Chase: Early Momentum and Middle-Order Wobbles

Zimbabwe started strong, powered by Brian Bennett’s fluent 43 off 35 balls. Partnering with Tadiwanashe Marumani, Bennett unleashed a flurry of boundaries, taking the hosts to 40 without loss in just three overs. Despite losing Marumani to Salman Agha, Bennett kept the scoreboard ticking, steering Zimbabwe to 56/1 at the end of the powerplay.

However, the momentum faltered as successive wickets, including those of Bennett and Dion Myers, left Zimbabwe at 94/5. Pakistan’s bowlers tightened their grip, with Wessly Madhevere and Ryan Burl falling cheaply. Sikandar Raza tried to stabilize the innings but departed after a cautious 19 off 20, leaving Zimbabwe needing 21 runs from the final two overs.

Maposa’s Match-Winning Heroics

Wellington Masakadza’s late boundary offered a glimmer of hope, but his dismissal left Zimbabwe needing 12 runs from the final over. Enter Maposa, who struck a four and a six off the first two balls from Jahandad Khan, leveling the scores with a single on the third ball despite a missed run-out opportunity. Though Tashinga Musekiwa fell on the next delivery, Richard Ngarava coolly nudged the winning single, completing a memorable chase.

Pakistan’s Struggles With the Bat

Earlier, Pakistan, having already secured the series, experimented with four changes, including the inclusion of debutant Arafat Minhas. Opting to bat, they stumbled early, reduced to 19/3 in four overs as Blessing Muzarabani and Wellington Masakadza dismantled the top order.

Tayyab Tahir’s brisk 21 off 14 and skipper Salman Agha’s anchoring 31 off 35 helped stabilize the innings briefly. Debutant Maposa dismissed Tahir, while Qasim Akram chipped in with a 15-ball 20. Late contributions from Minhas (22* off 26) and Abbas Afridi (15 off 14) dragged Pakistan to 132/7, a total that ultimately fell short.

Key Performances

Brian Bennett (Zimbabwe): 43 runs off 35 balls, anchoring the early chase.

43 runs off 35 balls, anchoring the early chase. Tinotenda Maposa (Zimbabwe): Match-defining 12 off 4 balls, including a four and six in the final over.

Match-defining 12 off 4 balls, including a four and six in the final over. Blessing Muzarabani (Zimbabwe): 2/22, striking early to dismantle Pakistan’s top order.

2/22, striking early to dismantle Pakistan’s top order. Salman Agha (Pakistan): 31 runs off 35 balls, the lone anchor in a faltering innings.

