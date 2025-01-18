Home
Saturday, January 18, 2025
Who Is Alex Michelsen? 20-Year-Old Californian Taking The Australian Open 2025 By Storm

At just 20 years old, Alex Michelsen is taking the Australian Open by storm, achieving career milestones with every match. On Saturday, he marked a new high, stunning No. 19 seed Karen Khachanov to reach his first Grand Slam fourth round—and sending a heartfelt shoutout to his mom along the way.

Alex Michelsen, the 20-year-old rising tennis star, had an exceptional Saturday morning at the Australian Open. His reason for cutting a phone call with his mother in California short was more than justified: Michelsen was busy securing a 6-3, 7-6 (5), 6-2 victory over No. 19 seed Karen Khachanov. The victory marked a significant milestone for the young player, as it earned him a spot in the fourth round of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time in his career.

A Heartfelt Message to Mom

This win was particularly impressive as it was Michelsen’s second triumph in less than a week over a top-20 opponent. Earlier, in the opening round, he had ousted No. 11 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in four sets.

During his post-match interview at John Cain Arena, Michelsen took a moment to address his mother. “Mom, hi! I’m sorry I only called you for a minute this morning. I had things to do,” he said, looking directly into the TV camera. “I love you. I miss you. I hope everything’s good at home.”

Alex Michelsen Looking Ahead to the Quarterfinals

Michelsen’s next match will pit him against either No. 8 seed Alex de Minaur from Australia or No. 31 seed Francisco Cerúndolo from Argentina. “I’m going to sit back on the couch and watch tonight and see what happens,” Michelsen remarked, expressing his anticipation for the upcoming challenge.

The 42nd-ranked Michelsen is the second-youngest American man to reach this stage of the Australian Open since Andy Roddick achieved the feat in 2003. Two years ago, Ben Shelton, at slightly younger than Michelsen’s current age, also made it to the fourth round.

Michelsen’s success is part of a broader surge by American players at this year’s tournament. A record six U.S. men and five U.S. women advanced to the third round, underlining the country’s strong presence at Melbourne Park.

Who Is Alex Michelsen?

Michelsen’s journey to the fourth round has been nothing short of remarkable. Both Tsitsipas and Khachanov have impressive track records at the Australian Open. Tsitsipas was a finalist in 2023, while Khachanov reached the semifinals that same year. Michelsen’s ability to defeat these seasoned players highlights his growing confidence and skill on the court.

Coached by Robby Ginepri, a 2005 U.S. Open semifinalist, Michelsen showcased an exceptional game against the big-serving Khachanov. He converted all four break points he earned and delivered 39 winners against just 27 unforced errors. Reflecting on his performance, Michelsen said, “I played unbelievable most of that match. I don’t know what’s going on. … I’ve never hit my forehand that well. Played some of my best tennis at the end.”

