Novak Djokovic, Aryna Sabalenka Pursue Historic Feats as Australian Open Progresses

Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka are advancing their quests for tennis history at the Australian Open on Wednesday. Joining them in the second-round spotlight are Carlos Alcaraz, Coco Gauff, and Naomi Osaka.

With tennis legend Andy Murray now in his coaching corner, Djokovic aims for his 11th Australian Open title and a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam singles crown. Meanwhile, Sabalenka is targeting a rare hat-trick of consecutive Australian Open victories, a milestone last achieved by Martina Hingis 26 years ago, and matched by only four other women.

Novak Djokovic Makes Determined Start

In his opening match, Djokovic overcame a sluggish start to defeat American wildcard Nishesh Basavareddy in four sets. The Serbian veteran acknowledged the importance of finishing strong.

“I ended the match in a good fashion,” Djokovic remarked. “It’s important—it counts mentally for me for the rest of the tournament.”

On Wednesday, Djokovic will face Portuguese qualifier Jaime Faria in an afternoon clash at Rod Laver Arena. A potential quarterfinal encounter with Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz looms ahead.

Alcaraz Prepares for Nishioka As Novak Djokovic Overcames a Sluggish Start

Carlos Alcaraz, a four-time Grand Slam champion, is set to meet Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka on Margaret Court Arena. Despite never progressing beyond the Melbourne quarterfinals, Alcaraz is optimistic.

“I know Nishioka is a tough, tough player,” Alcaraz said. “It will be a really good match. I’ll be ready.”

Second seed Alexander Zverev, still seeking his first Grand Slam title, returns to Rod Laver Arena’s evening slot to face Pedro Martinez. Zverev last played Sunday, defeating Lucas Pouille in straight sets.

Sabalenka’s Mental Resilience

Aryna Sabalenka, who successfully navigated a challenging opener against Sloane Stephens, kicks off her second-round match against Jessica Bouzas Maneiro. The Belarusian credits her improved mental toughness for her confidence this year.

“I’ve worked hard on my mental game,” Sabalenka stated. “It’s made a big difference.”

Gauff’s Unbeaten Streak

World number three Coco Gauff continues her unbeaten streak in 2025 after leading the United States to victory in the United Cup. Gauff cruised past former champion Sofia Kenin in the first round and now faces Britain’s Jodie Burrage in the Rod Laver Arena night session.

Two-time Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka is set for a challenging second-round match against Karolina Muchova, the 20th-seeded Czech who defeated her at the 2024 US Open.

“Obviously, I fell a little short in the US Open,” Osaka admitted. “I love getting difficult draws—it’s the best way to prove you’re the best.”

Zheng Eyes History for China

Zheng Qinwen, last year’s runner-up to Sabalenka, faces Germany’s Laura Siegemund as she strives to become the second Chinese player to win a major singles title, following Li Na’s 2014 Melbourne triumph.

Lebanese qualifier Hady Habib, who made history on Sunday as the first player from his country to win a Grand Slam match, now faces the daunting challenge of playing French 14th seed Ugo Humbert.

