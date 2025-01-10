The controversy surrounding Djokovic’s detention not only barred him from participating in the Australian Open but also the 2022 US Open due to vaccination mandates. Despite these setbacks, Djokovic made a triumphant return

Tennis legend Novak Djokovic has claimed he was “poisoned” during his stay at a Melbourne quarantine hotel in January 2022. The 24-time Grand Slam champion faced detention after admitting to providing false information on a travel document before the Australian Open 2022.

Djokovic’s visa was canceled due to discrepancies in his travel documents and his unvaccinated status, which violated Australia’s stringent COVID-19 entry requirements. Amid the legal proceedings, he was confined to a Melbourne hotel before being deported, leading to his absence from the 2022 Australian Open.

Health Concerns and Toxicology Findings

Speaking to to a publicaiton, Djokovic shared that he experienced severe health issues during his detention. “I had symptoms resembling a bad flu,” he said, adding that he later underwent toxicology tests upon returning to Serbia. The results reportedly revealed alarmingly high levels of heavy metals, including lead and mercury, in his system.

“I realised that in that hotel in Melbourne, I was fed with food that poisoned me. That’s the only way it could have happened,” Djokovic alleged.

Impact on His Career

The controversy surrounding Djokovic’s detention not only barred him from participating in the Australian Open but also the 2022 US Open due to vaccination mandates. Despite these setbacks, Djokovic made a triumphant return to Australia in 2023, clinching his 10th Australian Open title.

While Djokovic has no ill will towards Australia or Melbourne, he admitted to experiencing lingering trauma from the 2022 episode. “The last couple of times I landed in Australia, going through passport control brought back memories,” Djokovic told The Herald Sun.

He described feeling apprehensive about immigration procedures, worried he might face detention again. “I still feel uneasy when passing through immigration,” he confessed.

Despite moving past the incident professionally, Djokovic acknowledged its lasting emotional impact. The episode remains a significant chapter in his career, highlighting the challenges faced by high-profile athletes navigating complex international protocols during the pandemic.