Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, January 9, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Formula 1 Extends Belgian Grand Prix Agreement Through 2031

Formula 1 has secured a multi-year extension with the Belgian Grand Prix, ensuring races at the iconic Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in 2026, 2027, 2029, and 2031.

Formula 1 Extends Belgian Grand Prix Agreement Through 2031

Formula 1 has confirmed a multi-year extension with the Belgian Grand Prix, ensuring that the iconic Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps will host races in four of the next six seasons: 2026, 2027, 2029, and 2031. The decision comes as the circuit continues to enhance its facilities and fan experience, cementing its place as one of the sport’s most cherished venues.

Spa-Francorchamps: A Historic Venue

Built in 1921, Spa-Francorchamps was part of Formula 1’s inaugural championship season in 1950 and has hosted 57 Grands Prix since. Known for its blend of long straights and high-speed corners, the 7.004 km track features the legendary Eau Rouge-Raidillon section and is revered by fans and drivers alike. Some of F1’s greatest names, including Ayrton Senna, Michael Schumacher, and Lewis Hamilton, have celebrated victories at the circuit.

Recent Upgrades and Fan Engagement

Significant investments at Spa-Francorchamps in recent years have included two new grandstands, increasing capacity by 10,000, along with enhanced off-track entertainment. The improvements have bolstered its reputation as a premier racing venue, with last year’s race weekend attracting 380,000 fans and delivering thrilling action as Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton claimed his fifth Spa victory.

Statements from Key Figures

Formula 1 President and CEO Stefano Domenicali remarked, “The Belgian Grand Prix was one of the races that made up our maiden Championship in 1950, so as we kick off our 75th anniversary year, it is fitting to share this extension. Spa-Francorchamps is rightly lauded by drivers and fans as one of the finest racetracks in the world and has undergone significant work to improve the facility and overall fan experience.”

Pierre-Yves Jeholet, Vice President of the Walloon Government, highlighted the event’s global significance and economic impact: “The Belgian Grand Prix places Wallonia at the center of global attention, generating substantial economic benefits for the region.”

Spa Grand Prix President Melchior Wathelet and CEO Vanessa Maes expressed pride in the renewal, citing the mutual trust built through infrastructure upgrades and record attendance. “Together, we are strengthening our commitment to the development of our wonderful region,” they said.

Looking Ahead

The 2025 Belgian Grand Prix, scheduled for July 25–27, will see the return of the F1 Sprint format, promising an action-packed weekend for fans. As Formula 1 celebrates its 75th anniversary, the multi-year extension ensures that Spa-Francorchamps remains a cornerstone of the championship, delivering historic moments for years to come.

ALSO READ: Pakistan Stadiums Incomplete, Preparations For Champions Trophy 2025 In Jeopardy

Filed under

Belgian Grand Prix Formula

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

Lebanon Presidential Election: General Joseph Aoun Leads In First Round

Lebanon Presidential Election: General Joseph Aoun Leads In First Round

Bombay HC Declines Shiv Sena (UTB) Leader’s PIL Regarding Withdrawl Of 12 MLCs Nominations

Bombay HC Declines Shiv Sena (UTB) Leader’s PIL Regarding Withdrawl Of 12 MLCs Nominations

Chhattisgarh: Kusum Plant Chimney Collapse Kills 8, Over 25 Feared Trapped As Rescue Operations Continue

Chhattisgarh: Kusum Plant Chimney Collapse Kills 8, Over 25 Feared Trapped As Rescue Operations Continue

Jose Mourinho Emerge As Favorite To Replace Sean Dyche At Everton

Jose Mourinho Emerge As Favorite To Replace Sean Dyche At Everton

Why Is Taiwan Considering To Allow Foreigners To Join Its Military

Why Is Taiwan Considering To Allow Foreigners To Join Its Military

Entertainment

Joju George’s ‘Pani’ To Premiere On Sony LIV From January 16

Joju George’s ‘Pani’ To Premiere On Sony LIV From January 16

LA House Where Matthew Perry Died Engulfed In Fire Months After It Was Sold To An Indian Buyer For $8.5 Million

LA House Where Matthew Perry Died Engulfed In Fire Months After It Was Sold To

Is Sharvari Replacing Triptii Dimri In Kartik Aaryan-Starrer Aashiqui 3? Animal Star Was Allegedly Asked To Leave

Is Sharvari Replacing Triptii Dimri In Kartik Aaryan-Starrer Aashiqui 3? Animal Star Was Allegedly Asked

Who Is Honey Rose And What Is She Famous For? Malayalam Actress Thanks Kerala CM For Arrest Of Boby Chemmanur

Who Is Honey Rose And What Is She Famous For? Malayalam Actress Thanks Kerala CM

When Is Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama Re-Releasing? Here’s What You Need To Know

When Is Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama Re-Releasing? Here’s What You Need To Know

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling Business Of Rs 8,350 crore

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox