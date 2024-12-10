Will Vinicius Jr Feature In The Starting XI Against Atlanta ?

Real Madrid has received a significant boost as Vinicius Jr traveled with the squad to Italy for their UEFA Champions League encounter against Atalanta. The Brazilian winger, who suffered a hamstring injury in November, was initially expected to return for the Intercontinental Cup final on December 18. Despite his presence in the traveling squad, uncertainty remains over his inclusion in the starting XI for the match.

Last week, Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti shared a positive update regarding Vinicius’ recovery. Speaking to the media, he stated, “Vini has recovered from his injury very well, he will not be ready for tomorrow but he will be for the next Champions League game.” Vinicius’ return provides a much-needed lift for a Madrid side struggling to regain their footing in European competition.

Madrid’s Position in the Group Stages

The team’s Champions League campaign has been less than stellar, with three defeats in their first five group matches. Sitting in a precarious 24th position in the group table, Madrid faces mounting pressure to deliver a strong performance against Atalanta. A loss would deepen the crisis and mar their illustrious record in the competition, while a win could reignite their chances of advancing.

With Vinicius’ potential involvement, Madrid fans are hopeful for an improved display from their team. A victory in Bergamo could serve as a turning point, injecting momentum into their Champions League campaign. On the flip side, a defeat would cast further doubt on their European aspirations this season.

Match Details

Fixture: Atalanta vs Real Madrid

Atalanta vs Real Madrid Date: December 11, 2024

December 11, 2024 Venue: Gewiss Stadium, Bergamo, Italy

Gewiss Stadium, Bergamo, Italy Kick-off Time (IST): 1:30 AM

Indian fans can watch the live broadcast of the Champions League clash on sports networks and stream the match online through authorized platforms. With stakes high for both teams, the encounter promises to be a thrilling spectacle.