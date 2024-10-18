Wounded Arsenal Restart Their Premier League Campaign

Arsenal is grappling with multiple injury concerns as they prepare to face Bournemouth following the international break. The Gunners fear that the accumulation of injuries could jeopardize their title hopes this season.

The International Break is over and the Premier League is all set to restart once again this weekend. Arsenal faces several injury challenges as they gear up to play Bournemouth after the international break. The Gunners are concerned that so many injuries together may cost them the title this season.

Bukayo Saka

Bukayo Saka left England’s match against Greece with a hamstring injury, being substituted after 51 minutes. He underwent a scan and withdrew from the squad for the subsequent game. England manager Lee Carsley commented, “Bukayo would have been close but it would have been unfair to take a risk with him. He’s a positive person and I expect him to be fine.” Saka remains hopeful about being fit for the Bournemouth match, with a final decision from the medical team expected soon.

Potential return date: Saturday, October 19 vs Bournemouth

Gabriel Martinelli

Gabriel Martinelli sustained a calf injury while playing for Brazil as a late substitute against Chile. He was seen training with tape on his calf and missed the match against Peru. According to a statement, “Gabriel complained of pain in his right calf and underwent an MRI on Sunday night, which showed a small area of muscle oedema.” Martinelli returned home for assessment, and the severity of his injury is yet to be determined.

Potential return date: Unknown

Kai Havertz

Kai Havertz withdrew from the Germany squad ahead of their Nations League matches due to knee issues. The German Football Association announced, “Kai Havertz will miss the upcoming international matches due to knee problems. Get well soon, Kai!” He is expected to be available for the Premier League’s return.

Potential return date: Saturday, October 19 vs Bournemouth

Martin Ødegaard

Martin Ødegaard has been sidelined since suffering an ankle injury during Norway’s match against Austria. Although there were concerns about a setback, he was seen training on an anti-gravity treadmill. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta mentioned, “Martin is very difficult. I expected still with the boot and a lot of things, but he’s working so hard.” There’s currently no set timeline for his return.

Potential return date: Mid-November

Takehiro Tomiyasu

After an injury-plagued start to the season, Takehiro Tomiyasu made a brief appearance before the international break. Reports suggest he may have suffered another knee injury during that match, but the club has not confirmed this.

Potential return date: Unknown

Thomas Partey

Thomas Partey withdrew from the Ghana squad due to ongoing medical issues. A statement confirmed, “Thomas is unable to join the Black Stars due to medical issues he is currently experiencing.” He is expected to return for the match against Bournemouth after recovering from illness.

Potential return date: Saturday, October 19 vs Bournemouth

Ben White

Ben White has not played since the Manchester City match due to an unspecified issue. Mikel Arteta mentioned adjustments in training to accommodate various players. White has had two weeks to recover and could return for the Bournemouth game.

Potential return date: Saturday, October 19 vs Bournemouth

Jurrien Timber

Jurrien Timber exited the Champions League match against Paris Saint-Germain at halftime due to a muscle injury and missed international duty with the Netherlands. The club will be cautious with his workload, especially after his previous knee surgery.

Potential return date: Saturday, October 19 vs Bournemouth

Oleksandr Zinchenko

Oleksandr Zinchenko has only appeared twice this season due to a calf injury but is expected to return soon. Arteta indicated that Zinchenko might be available post-international break.

Potential return date: Saturday, October 19 vs Bournemouth

Neto

Goalkeeper Neto is ineligible to play against Bournemouth as he cannot face his parent club. With David Raya fit again, Arsenal will have to decide between No. 3 Tommy Setford or 16-year-old Jack Porter for the bench spot.

Potential return date: Tuesday, October 22 vs Shakhtar Donetsk

Kieran Tierney

Kieran Tierney has been out since suffering a serious hamstring injury during Euro 2024. His absence prevented a summer transfer, and it remains uncertain if he will be in Arteta’s plans upon his return.

Potential return date: Unknown

What’s Next?

Arsenal are set to face Bournemouth in their next game and are in contention for the European Competition this season. The club needs to have a good squad depth to stay in the competition till the end. Mikel Arteta and his men have a severe headache of replacing all these lads in the squad to reach the pinnacles of all of their competitions.

Read More : Liverpool Host Chelsea To Defend Their Top Spot