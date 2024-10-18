Liverpool Host Chelsea To Defend Their Top Spot

The International break comes to an end. Once again, all the fans anticipate club football this weekend. In one of the notable fixtures this weekend, the Blues travel to Anfield to climb up the ranks in the league table. Enzo Maresca’s men currently have gained 14 points in their first seven games sitting at the […]

Liverpool’s Arne Slot dominate the table with 18 points with a narrow lead of one point against their arch-rivals Manchester City. Slot took over the reign of German coach Jurgen Klopp. In his first 10 games, he has lost only one game where Nottingham Forest upset the league leaders.

End Of Slot’s Honeymoon Phase?

Arne Slot ever since has taken charge of the Merseyside Reds hasn’t faced any major defeat. Enzo Maresca’s men will look to beat the streak of Liverpool after the International break disrupting the momentum of the Anfield side who sit at the top of the table.

Arne Slot has been vocal about how International breaks can disrupt the momentum of the team, and players come with the jetlag, especially from the South American and African countries. It will be vital for the Liverpool lads to gain back.

Chelsea’s Season To Conquer?

Chelsea has been on a downfall after winning the Champions League in 2021, and the Blues have had disappointments in the past three seasons. This season finally they look fresh under the former Man City Assistant coach Enzo Maresca where they have won four games drawn 2 and lost one marking a decent start to the season. The London – side will look to claim all the three points in the Anfield in pursuit of the Premier League title.

Impact of the results

Liverpool will host Chelsea this weekend at Anfield for the first time after the International Break.

If Chelsea wins this game, with City and Arsenal losing or drawing the game will get them closer to the top spot, and Liverpool winning this game will consolidate their position at the top of the table.

