Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, October 17, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

“Ozil: Arda Güler Ranks Above Messi and Ronaldo!”

Former Germany international Mesut Özil has officially named Real Madrid's young talent Arda Güler as his favorite player, sparking excitement among fans of both the player and the club.

“Ozil: Arda Güler Ranks Above Messi and Ronaldo!”

Former Germany international Mesut Özil has publicly declared Real Madrid’s promising young talent Arda Güler as his favorite player, generating considerable enthusiasm among supporters of both the player and the club. This endorsement highlights Güler’s potential and reflects Özil’s ongoing connection to the team, further engaging fans eager to see the rising star’s development at Madrid.

 Özil’s Fond Memories of Madrid

Özil’s tenure at Real Madrid from 2010 to 2013 was marked by significant achievements, and he continues to hold a special place in his heart for the club. During his time at the Santiago Bernabéu, he showcased his exceptional skills and playmaking abilities, contributing to the team’s success. Since leaving, Özil has kept a close eye on Real Madrid’s developments, particularly the performances of Güler, who has emerged as one of the club’s most promising prospects.

 Surprising Choice in a Legendary Debate

In a recent press moment shared on social media, Özil was posed with the age-old question of who he would choose between two of football’s greatest icons: Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Given his history with Ronaldo, whom he played alongside at Real Madrid, many expected him to side with his former teammate. However, Özil’s choice was unexpected. Rather than selecting either of the legendary players, he named Güler as his preferred option, highlighting the young talent’s potential and skill.

Güler’s Role at Real Madrid

Currently, Güler is not a regular starter for manager Carlo Ancelotti, having begun just three out of the 11 matches this season. Despite limited playing time, he is a vital member of the Turkish national team and has demonstrated his capability on the international stage, recently scoring in Turkey’s UEFA Nations League victory over Iceland. His contributions have not gone unnoticed, and there is hope that he will soon become a more integral part of Real Madrid’s lineup.

Güler’s Admiration for Özil

Interestingly, when Güler signed with Real Madrid in July 2023, he expressed his admiration for Özil, acknowledging him as his football idol. Özil, in turn, praised the left-footed youngster, saying, “I can think of a better No. 10 than me, and I hope God protects him. It’s Arda Güler.” This mutual respect between the two players adds an inspiring layer to Güler’s career trajectory.

Upcoming Matches for Güler and Real Madrid

Looking ahead, Real Madrid is scheduled to face Celta de Vigo in La Liga on Saturday at Balaídos. As the team prepares for this important clash, Güler will be hoping to secure a position in the starting lineup. If he plays, he could form an attacking quartet alongside Rodrygo, Jude Bellingham, and Vinicius Jr. With Kylian Mbappé recently sidelined due to injury, Güler’s chances of making a significant impact on the pitch may increase as the team seeks to maintain its competitive edge in the league.

Read More : Carlos Alcaraz To Face Idol Rafeal Nadal In The Semi-Finals

Filed under

Arda Guler messi Mesut Ozil Ronaldo
Advertisement

Also Read

Infosys Q2 Net Profit Rises To Rs 6,506 Crore; Dividend Declared

Infosys Q2 Net Profit Rises To Rs 6,506 Crore; Dividend Declared

What is Bluesky? The Rising Competitor Of X

What is Bluesky? The Rising Competitor Of X

What Was The ₹25 Lakh Plot to Assassinate Salman Khan With AK-47?

What Was The ₹25 Lakh Plot to Assassinate Salman Khan With AK-47?

Bluesky Sees Surge In Users As X Plans To Allow Viewing Of Blocked Accounts’ Posts

Bluesky Sees Surge In Users As X Plans To Allow Viewing Of Blocked Accounts’ Posts

Ashok Gehlot Again? Congress’s Relentless Pattern Of Relying On Veteran Politicians

Ashok Gehlot Again? Congress’s Relentless Pattern Of Relying On Veteran Politicians

Entertainment

What Was The ₹25 Lakh Plot to Assassinate Salman Khan With AK-47?

What Was The ₹25 Lakh Plot to Assassinate Salman Khan With AK-47?

Here’s What Selena Gomez Revealed About Her Mental Health, ‘I Can’t Even Sleep…’

Here’s What Selena Gomez Revealed About Her Mental Health, ‘I Can’t Even Sleep…’

THIS Skill Of Tom Holland Is Pissing Zendaya Off: He’s Too Good

THIS Skill Of Tom Holland Is Pissing Zendaya Off: He’s Too Good

Bridgerton Fame Nicola Coughlan Expresses Frustration Over Body-Shaming Remarks

Bridgerton Fame Nicola Coughlan Expresses Frustration Over Body-Shaming Remarks

K-Pop BTS J-Hope Finishes Military Service

K-Pop BTS J-Hope Finishes Military Service

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Diwali 2024: 12 Lakh Diyas To Illuminate Varanasi Ghats in Grand Display

Diwali 2024: 12 Lakh Diyas To Illuminate Varanasi Ghats in Grand Display

World Food Day 2024: Join the Nutrient Revolution Against Hunger

World Food Day 2024: Join the Nutrient Revolution Against Hunger

Unable To Enjoy A weekend Away From Work? You Might Be Suffering From THIS Mental Health Condition

Unable To Enjoy A weekend Away From Work? You Might Be Suffering From THIS Mental

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

How Are Modern Lifestyles Causing Spine Issues? Find Key Insights & Tips

How Are Modern Lifestyles Causing Spine Issues? Find Key Insights & Tips

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox