“Ozil: Arda Güler Ranks Above Messi and Ronaldo!”

Former Germany international Mesut Özil has officially named Real Madrid's young talent Arda Güler as his favorite player, sparking excitement among fans of both the player and the club.

Former Germany international Mesut Özil has publicly declared Real Madrid’s promising young talent Arda Güler as his favorite player, generating considerable enthusiasm among supporters of both the player and the club. This endorsement highlights Güler’s potential and reflects Özil’s ongoing connection to the team, further engaging fans eager to see the rising star’s development at Madrid.

Özil’s Fond Memories of Madrid

Özil’s tenure at Real Madrid from 2010 to 2013 was marked by significant achievements, and he continues to hold a special place in his heart for the club. During his time at the Santiago Bernabéu, he showcased his exceptional skills and playmaking abilities, contributing to the team’s success. Since leaving, Özil has kept a close eye on Real Madrid’s developments, particularly the performances of Güler, who has emerged as one of the club’s most promising prospects.

Surprising Choice in a Legendary Debate

In a recent press moment shared on social media, Özil was posed with the age-old question of who he would choose between two of football’s greatest icons: Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Given his history with Ronaldo, whom he played alongside at Real Madrid, many expected him to side with his former teammate. However, Özil’s choice was unexpected. Rather than selecting either of the legendary players, he named Güler as his preferred option, highlighting the young talent’s potential and skill.

Güler’s Role at Real Madrid

Currently, Güler is not a regular starter for manager Carlo Ancelotti, having begun just three out of the 11 matches this season. Despite limited playing time, he is a vital member of the Turkish national team and has demonstrated his capability on the international stage, recently scoring in Turkey’s UEFA Nations League victory over Iceland. His contributions have not gone unnoticed, and there is hope that he will soon become a more integral part of Real Madrid’s lineup.

Güler’s Admiration for Özil

Interestingly, when Güler signed with Real Madrid in July 2023, he expressed his admiration for Özil, acknowledging him as his football idol. Özil, in turn, praised the left-footed youngster, saying, “I can think of a better No. 10 than me, and I hope God protects him. It’s Arda Güler.” This mutual respect between the two players adds an inspiring layer to Güler’s career trajectory.

Upcoming Matches for Güler and Real Madrid

Looking ahead, Real Madrid is scheduled to face Celta de Vigo in La Liga on Saturday at Balaídos. As the team prepares for this important clash, Güler will be hoping to secure a position in the starting lineup. If he plays, he could form an attacking quartet alongside Rodrygo, Jude Bellingham, and Vinicius Jr. With Kylian Mbappé recently sidelined due to injury, Güler’s chances of making a significant impact on the pitch may increase as the team seeks to maintain its competitive edge in the league.

Read More : Carlos Alcaraz To Face Idol Rafeal Nadal In The Semi-Finals