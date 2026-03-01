ZIM vs SA Live Streaming Free T20 World Cup 2026: When, Where And How to Watch Zimbabwe vs South Africa Super 8 Clash Live on TV And Online

The Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi will host an important African clash on Sunday, March 1, when South Africa takes on Zimbabwe in their final Super 8 match. South Africa has been the strongest team so far. They beat defending champions India by 76 runs and followed it up with a dominant nine-wicket win over the West Indies on February 26.

In that match, South Africa’s bowlers did a great job. Lungi Ngidi picked up 3 wickets for 30 runs, while Kagiso Rabada and Corbin Bosch also bowled tightly to reduce the West Indies to 83 for 7. Jason Holder (49) and Romario Shepherd (52) added 87 runs together to help their team reach 176, but it was not enough.

South Africa chased the target comfortably. Captain Aiden Markram led from the front with an unbeaten 82 off 46 balls. Quinton de Kock and Ryan Rickelton also scored quick runs in the 40s to seal an easy win. Zimbabwe, however, are already out of the tournament after losing to the West Indies and then suffering a heavy 72-run defeat against India.

Crucial training under the belt for South Africa ahead of their #T20WorldCup Super 8 clash against Zimbabwe 🏏 Tournament broadcast details 👉 https://t.co/NPykWM7qqY pic.twitter.com/5OGMMPNT7r — ICC (@ICC) February 28, 2026

Here we take a look at the live streaming details of the Zimbabwe vs South Africa Super 8 match.

When and where will the Zimbabwe vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match Be Played?

The Zimbabwe vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match will be played on Sunday, March 1, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi. The match will start at 3:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Zimbabwe vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match?

The Zimbabwe vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match will be televised live in India on the Star Sports Network.

How to watch the live streaming of the Zimbabwe vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match?

The live streaming of the Zimbabwe vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match will be available on the Jio Hotstar app and website.

When Will The Toss For Zimbabwe vs South Africa T20 World Cup Super 8 Match Be Held?

The toss for the Zimbabwe vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match will take place at 2:30 PM IST.

What Are The Full Squads For Zimbabwe vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match?

SQUADS

Zimbabwe: Sikandar Raza (c), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Graeme Cremer, Bradley Evans, Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Brendan Taylor.

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Quinton de Kock, Marco Jansen, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Jason Smith, Tristan Stubbs

Also Read: T20 World Cup 2026: Sahibzada Farhan’s Century Not Enough; Pakistan Eliminated Despite Win — New Zealand Clinch Semi-Final Spot