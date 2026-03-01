T20 World Cup 2026: Sahibzada Farhan’s Century Not Enough; Pakistan Eliminated Despite Win — New Zealand Clinch Semi-Final Spot

The Pakistan cricket team was eliminated from the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026, despite managing to defeat Sri Lanka in their final Super 8 match.

Pakistan Beat Sri Lanka By 5 Runs In Super Eight

The Salman Ali Agha-led Pakistan cricket team finished equal with the New Zealand cricket team on three points, but a better Net Run Rate was required to make it to the semi-finals. Once Sri Lanka reached the score of 148 runs, in their chase of 213, Pakistan’s exit from the ongoing tournament was confirmed.

Player of the Match: Sahibzada Farhan On Pakistan’s World Cup Exit

Speaking after the match, Pakistan’s Sahibzada Farhan, who scored 100 off 60 balls, said, “I wanted to do well for the team. I wanted Fakhar to ton up as well. The ton didn’t work for the team[‘s qualification into the semifinals], that’s why I’m sad. I have been feeling well, that brings [me] confidence. Knew I could hit whatever was in my arc.”

“All credit goes to domestic cricket. It’s brought out the habit of scoring at pace and scoring big.”

Pakistan Captain Salman Ali Agha Also Opened Up About The World Cup Exit

“I think when we lost the toss, it was always going to be challenging due to the dew. We tried to restrict them to 148. If we had won the toss, it could have been a different story. [The dew] It was definitely a factor. We couldn’t execute our plans. Usman [Tariq] had an off day, so dew was effective. We couldn’t bat well throughout the tournament, only [Sahibzada] Farhan batted exceptionally well. If someone could have helped him out, it could have been a different story. The middle order has been a problem for us in the last few years. We need to look at that department as well.”

“We couldn’t finish the way we wanted to finish. We batted well for 18 overs, but the opposition did well in the final two overs.

“If we had scored 10-15 more runs, it could have been a different story. [A target score of] 160 would have been challenging [on this pitch].”

