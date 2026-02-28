LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
breaking-news Blood Moon dubai airport Iran US War ayatollah ali khamenei iran-us Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit donald trump latest news prabhas breaking-news Blood Moon dubai airport Iran US War ayatollah ali khamenei iran-us Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit donald trump latest news prabhas breaking-news Blood Moon dubai airport Iran US War ayatollah ali khamenei iran-us Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit donald trump latest news prabhas breaking-news Blood Moon dubai airport Iran US War ayatollah ali khamenei iran-us Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit donald trump latest news prabhas
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
breaking-news Blood Moon dubai airport Iran US War ayatollah ali khamenei iran-us Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit donald trump latest news prabhas breaking-news Blood Moon dubai airport Iran US War ayatollah ali khamenei iran-us Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit donald trump latest news prabhas breaking-news Blood Moon dubai airport Iran US War ayatollah ali khamenei iran-us Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit donald trump latest news prabhas breaking-news Blood Moon dubai airport Iran US War ayatollah ali khamenei iran-us Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit donald trump latest news prabhas
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > T20 World Cup 2026, Super 8 Points Table on Feb 28: Latest Standings as Pakistan Beat Sri Lanka By 5 Runs- IND, PAK, NZ, SL, ENG, SA, ZIM, WI

T20 World Cup 2026, Super 8 Points Table on Feb 28: Latest Standings as Pakistan Beat Sri Lanka By 5 Runs- IND, PAK, NZ, SL, ENG, SA, ZIM, WI

Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 5 runs on February 28, but fail to qualify for the T20 World Cup 2026 semifinals. Check the latest Super 8 standings for IND, PAK, NZ, and more.

T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Points Table on Feb 28: Latest Standings as Pakistan Beat Sri Lanka By 5 Runs. Photo: ICC
T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Points Table on Feb 28: Latest Standings as Pakistan Beat Sri Lanka By 5 Runs. Photo: ICC

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: February 28, 2026 23:27:55 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

T20 World Cup 2026, Super 8 Points Table on Feb 28: Latest Standings as Pakistan Beat Sri Lanka By 5 Runs- IND, PAK, NZ, SL, ENG, SA, ZIM, WI

T20 World Cup 2026: A day of high drama at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium ended in a “bittersweet” victory for Pakistan. While the Men in Green secured a thrilling 5-run win over co-hosts Sri Lanka on Saturday, Feb 28, the result was not enough to save their World Cup campaign. Pakistan’s inability to restrict Sri Lanka to under 147 runs meant that despite the win, they have been officially eliminated from the T20 World Cup 2026.

The Group 2 Climax: New Zealand Through, Pakistan Out

Pakistan entered the match needing a massive victory to overtake New Zealand’s Net Run Rate (NRR). Powered by a historic century from Sahibzada Farhan (100 off 60) and a fiery 84 from Fakhar Zaman, Pakistan posted a formidable 212/8. However, the qualification dream died in the 16th over of the chase when Sri Lanka crossed the 147-run mark.

A heroic, unbeaten 76 from Dasun Shanaka nearly pulled off an improbable win for the Lankans, but Shaheen Afridi held his nerve in the final over to seal a 5-run win. The result leaves Pakistan and New Zealand tied on 3 points, but the Kiwis advance to the semifinals alongside group leaders England due to a superior NRR.

You Might Be Interested In

Super 8 Points Table: Status on February 28, 2026

Group 1 

Team Played Won Lost Points NRR Status
South Africa 2 2 0 4 +2.890 Qualified
West Indies 2 1 1 2 +1.791 In Contention
India 2 1 1 2 -0.100 In Contention
Zimbabwe 2 0 2 0 -4.475 Eliminated

Group 2 

Team Played Won Lost Points NRR Status
England 3 3 0 6 +1.096 Qualified
New Zealand 3 1 1 3 +1.390 Qualified
Pakistan 3 1 1 3 -0.123 Eliminated
Sri Lanka 3 0 3 0 -1.950 Eliminated

The focus now shifts to Group 1, where a virtual quarter-final awaits. India will face the West Indies at Eden Gardens on March 1. The winner of that clash will join South Africa in the semifinals, while the loser will join Zimbabwe, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka on the flight home.

First published on: Feb 28, 2026 11:27 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: pak vs slPakistan vs Sri Lankasuper 8 points tablet20 world cup 2026T20 World Cup Super 8 Points Table

RELATED News

PAK vs SL: ‘World Bank Loan’ Jokes Flood Social Media After Pakistan Crash Out of T20 World Cup 2026

PSL Secures Massive ₹2,600 Crore Broadcast Boost; Historic Moment For Pakistan Cricket Board

ISL 2025-26: Five-Star Mohun Bagan Dominate Mohammedan, Win Bragging Rights In Mini-Derby

“IPL Base Prize…” – J&K CM’s Reward for Ranji Champions Draws Mixed Reactions from Fans

PAK vs SL, Super 8: Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman Break All-Time T20 World Cup Partnership Record

LATEST NEWS

T20 World Cup 2026, Super 8 Points Table on Feb 28: Latest Standings as Pakistan Beat Sri Lanka By 5 Runs- IND, PAK, NZ, SL, ENG, SA, ZIM, WI

Pakistan Acts Against Iran As Israel-US Bomb Tehran, Extends Support To Saudi Arabia, Other Gulf Allies

Iran Moves To Shut Strait of Hormuz As Gulf Tensions Escalate, Raising Fears Of Global Oil Supply Disruption: Report

Smoke And Chaos In Dubai: Drone Strike Leads To Burj Khalifa Evacuation, Fire Seen At Palm Jumeirah’s Fairmont Hotel — Watch Viral Footage

A Strike On Iran’s Military And Nuclear Sites Coming Soon; What Does The Arrival Of 11 US F-22 Stealth Jets In Israel Mean?

Roslin OTT Release: When & Where To Watch Jeethu Joseph’s Gripping Malayalam Psychological Thriller Starring Vineeth And Meena

PAK vs SL, Super 8: Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman Break All-Time T20 World Cup Partnership Record

US-Israel-Iran War: How Middle East Tensions Are Impacting India’s Basmati Rice Exports | Challenges And Market Impact Explained

Iran Defence Minister And Top Revolutionary Guards Commander Reportedly Killed In Israeli Strikes, Sources Claim

Blood Moon Rising: Chandra Grahan 2026 Date, Time & How To Watch In India | All You Need To Know

T20 World Cup 2026, Super 8 Points Table on Feb 28: Latest Standings as Pakistan Beat Sri Lanka By 5 Runs- IND, PAK, NZ, SL, ENG, SA, ZIM, WI

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

T20 World Cup 2026, Super 8 Points Table on Feb 28: Latest Standings as Pakistan Beat Sri Lanka By 5 Runs- IND, PAK, NZ, SL, ENG, SA, ZIM, WI

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

T20 World Cup 2026, Super 8 Points Table on Feb 28: Latest Standings as Pakistan Beat Sri Lanka By 5 Runs- IND, PAK, NZ, SL, ENG, SA, ZIM, WI
T20 World Cup 2026, Super 8 Points Table on Feb 28: Latest Standings as Pakistan Beat Sri Lanka By 5 Runs- IND, PAK, NZ, SL, ENG, SA, ZIM, WI
T20 World Cup 2026, Super 8 Points Table on Feb 28: Latest Standings as Pakistan Beat Sri Lanka By 5 Runs- IND, PAK, NZ, SL, ENG, SA, ZIM, WI
T20 World Cup 2026, Super 8 Points Table on Feb 28: Latest Standings as Pakistan Beat Sri Lanka By 5 Runs- IND, PAK, NZ, SL, ENG, SA, ZIM, WI

QUICK LINKS