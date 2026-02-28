T20 World Cup 2026, Super 8 Points Table on Feb 28: Latest Standings as Pakistan Beat Sri Lanka By 5 Runs- IND, PAK, NZ, SL, ENG, SA, ZIM, WI

T20 World Cup 2026: A day of high drama at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium ended in a “bittersweet” victory for Pakistan. While the Men in Green secured a thrilling 5-run win over co-hosts Sri Lanka on Saturday, Feb 28, the result was not enough to save their World Cup campaign. Pakistan’s inability to restrict Sri Lanka to under 147 runs meant that despite the win, they have been officially eliminated from the T20 World Cup 2026.

The Group 2 Climax: New Zealand Through, Pakistan Out

Pakistan entered the match needing a massive victory to overtake New Zealand’s Net Run Rate (NRR). Powered by a historic century from Sahibzada Farhan (100 off 60) and a fiery 84 from Fakhar Zaman, Pakistan posted a formidable 212/8. However, the qualification dream died in the 16th over of the chase when Sri Lanka crossed the 147-run mark.

A heroic, unbeaten 76 from Dasun Shanaka nearly pulled off an improbable win for the Lankans, but Shaheen Afridi held his nerve in the final over to seal a 5-run win. The result leaves Pakistan and New Zealand tied on 3 points, but the Kiwis advance to the semifinals alongside group leaders England due to a superior NRR.

Super 8 Points Table: Status on February 28, 2026

Group 1

Team Played Won Lost Points NRR Status South Africa 2 2 0 4 +2.890 Qualified West Indies 2 1 1 2 +1.791 In Contention India 2 1 1 2 -0.100 In Contention Zimbabwe 2 0 2 0 -4.475 Eliminated

Group 2

Team Played Won Lost Points NRR Status England 3 3 0 6 +1.096 Qualified New Zealand 3 1 1 3 +1.390 Qualified Pakistan 3 1 1 3 -0.123 Eliminated Sri Lanka 3 0 3 0 -1.950 Eliminated

The focus now shifts to Group 1, where a virtual quarter-final awaits. India will face the West Indies at Eden Gardens on March 1. The winner of that clash will join South Africa in the semifinals, while the loser will join Zimbabwe, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka on the flight home.