Tragedy Strikes as Boat Capsizes in River Jhelum; Four Lives Lost in Jammu and Kashmir

Four died while three are hospitalised in Jammu and Kashmir when a boat capsized in the river Jhelum. The exact number of people onboard is yet to be determined.

In a tragic incident on Tuesday morning, a boat capsized in River Jhelum in Jammu and Kashmir, claiming the lives of four individuals, as confirmed by Muzaffar Zargar, the medical superintendent of Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital. While three individuals were fortunate enough to be rescued and are currently undergoing treatment, the fate of several others remains uncertain as they are still missing.

The exact number of passengers onboard the ill-fated boat is yet to be determined. However, according to local accounts, several school children were among those traveling on the vessel, adding a layer of anguish to the already tragic event.

Also read: Supreme Court Rebukes Ramdev, Balkrishna, Next Hearing April 23

Responding swiftly to the crisis, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has mobilized a rescue operation in the area. Notable figures from the police and civil administration, including the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Inspector General of Police Kashmir, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, and Senior Superintendent of Police Srinagar, are actively supervising the rescue efforts on the ground, as reported by PTI.

The catastrophe unfolded against the backdrop of heightened river flow, attributed to incessant rainfall over the preceding days. The Srinagar Meteorological Centre had previously issued warnings on Monday evening, forecasting light to moderate rain and light snow in higher elevations, accompanied by thunder across most areas in the Kashmir Division.

Also read: ED Arrests Chanpreet Singh in Connection with AAP Campaign Funds; AAP Alleges Politically Motivated Probe

Expressing profound sorrow over the loss of lives, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha conveyed his condolences to the affected families. In a statement shared on X (formerly known as Twitter), Sinha extended his sympathies and prayers, while highlighting the ongoing relief and rescue operations being carried out by a collaborative effort involving the SDRF, Army, and other relevant agencies.

Assuring continuous vigilance, Sinha reiterated his commitment to closely monitor the situation. He affirmed that the administration is fully dedicated to extending all conceivable assistance and support to the grieving families during this difficult time, underscoring a collective resolve to navigate through the aftermath of the tragic incident.