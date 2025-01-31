Home
Apple CEO Tim Cook Hints At Upcoming Innovations, Teases Ultra-Thin iPhone And New iPhone SE

One of the most interesting rumors that has surfaced, however, is that of an ultra-thin iPhone, one that could replace the current Plus model in the series.

Apple CEO Tim Cook Hints At Upcoming Innovations, Teases Ultra-Thin iPhone And New iPhone SE


Tim Cook, Apple CEO, recently fired up the apple fan base by making a hopeful statement regarding new inventions that could come out from the company’s product pipeline in the near future. When answering questions during the latest earnings call by Apple about whether future designs for iPhones might come out, Cook said, “I think there’s a lot more to come.” These words were quite provocative, fuelling speculation among many over new models that will be coming, potentially revolutionizing the smartphone world once again.

Cook’s optimism about Apple’s future products, especially the iPhone, comes at a time when the tech world is eagerly awaiting the next big leap in smartphone technology. Apple fans and industry experts alike have been wondering whether the iPhone lineup has reached its peak or if there’s still room for groundbreaking changes. According to Cook, the iPhone has significant untapped potential, as he added, “I think there’s a lot of innovation left on the smartphone.”

One of the most interesting rumors that has surfaced, however, is that of an ultra-thin iPhone, one that could replace the current Plus model in the series. Leaked reports suggest Apple is working on a device that will be between 5 and 6mm. That could be the thinnest iPhone ever made. The device will emphasize sleekness and portability to its advantage while not sacrificing premium features Apple is known for.

This ultra-thin model, probably called the iPhone 17 ‘Air,’ would be more streamlined and could act as an affordable alternative to the Pro models. According to rumors, the iPhone 17 Air would have a lower-powered chip, a single-lens camera, and a 6.6-inch display. The device is said to be powered by the A19 chipset, based on a 3-nanometer architecture. This could deliver performance improvements at a lower price point than that of the Pro models. Other features may include 8GB of RAM to support smooth multitasking and advanced features, including a 48MP rear camera and a 24MP front-facing camera for selfies.

Besides the super-slim iPhone, Cook also touched on the upcoming release of a new iteration of the iPhone SE, Apple’s entry-level model. As the current iPhone SE is almost sold out, rumors have been rife that Apple is gearing up for the release of a new version of the device. According to analysts, this new iPhone SE will be in the market within March or April, and based on the typical tradition of the company, offering an affordable, yet powerful version of the iPhone for budget-sensitive users.

The iPhone SE will borrow the design of the previous generations but with updates. It would have a 6.1-inch OLED, Face ID compatibility, and would charge via USB-C. The new iPhone SE is most likely to carry the performance as that of its predecessors, in which it might be powered by Apple’s A-series chip and the camera setup would most probably include a single 48MP sensor. So, with all these enhancements, the new iPhone SE would work as a gateway for users entering the Apple ecosystem at a relatively accessible price.

ALSO READ: Ola Gen 3 Electric Scooters: Unveiling New Features, Long Range, And Affordable Prices With Advanced Battery Tech

