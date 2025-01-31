Ola Gen 3 Electric Scooters: Unveiling New Features, Long Range, And Affordable Prices With Advanced Battery Tech

Ola Electric has made a major leap in the EV market with the unveiling of its new Gen 3 electric scooter range on January 31, 2025. This new generation promises a revolution in battery technology, enhanced range, and innovative features, all backed by Ola’s proprietary ‘MoveOS 5’, its latest EV operating system. The scooters, including the S1 Pro, S1 Pro+, S1 X, and S1 X+, offer a variety of battery options, catering to a broad spectrum of users.

Range and Battery Options for the New Gen 3 Scooters

The all-new Ola S1 Pro comes with two battery options: a 3 kWh battery and a 4 kWh battery. Meanwhile, the S1 Pro+ offers even more power, with choices between a 4 kWh or a 5.3 kWh battery. For those seeking more affordable options, the Ola S1 X provides 2 kWh, 3 kWh, and 4 kWh battery packs, while the S1 X+ comes with a 4 kWh version. With the Pro+ boasting an impressive 320 km range and a top speed of 141 km/h, the new models are designed to push the limits of electric scooter technology.

Cutting-Edge Technology and Efficiency

The Gen 3 scooters feature Ola’s groundbreaking ‘Brake by Wire’ technology, which optimizes braking performance and improves efficiency by 15%. This system uses a sensor on the brake lever to balance brake pad usage with motor resistance, allowing for longer life and better range. The addition of regenerative braking technology ensures that electricity is generated during braking, adding to the scooter’s efficiency.

Another highlight of the Gen 3 scooters is the upgraded motor. Moving away from the traditional hub motors, these new models come equipped with a mid-drive motor and an integrated Motor Control Unit (MCU), making them five times more efficient and lighter than previous versions. Additionally, the scooters now feature chain drive systems with pre-lubricated O-rings, replacing the old belt drives. This new system promises a lifespan twice that of the previous belts.

Ola’s Expansion and Market Share Growth

In addition to unveiling the Gen 3 scooters, Ola Electric also announced major growth milestones. The company has opened a staggering 4,000 stores and service centers across India by December 2024, up from just 800 in November 2024. Ola’s share in India’s electric scooter market now stands at 25%, underscoring the brand’s dominance and commitment to sustainable mobility.

Pricing and Availability of Gen 3 Scooters

The Gen 3 scooters come at a variety of price points. The Ola S1 X starts at ₹79,999 for the 2 kWh variant, ₹89,999 for the 3 kWh version, and ₹99,999 for the 4 kWh version. The S1 X+ is priced at ₹1,07,999, while the S1 Pro starts at ₹1,14,999 for the 3 kWh model and ₹1,34,999 for the 4 kWh version. The top-of-the-line S1 Pro+ costs ₹1,54,999 for the 4 kWh model, with the flagship 5.3 kWh version priced at ₹1,69,999. Orders are open now, with deliveries expected to begin in mid-February 2025.

What’s Next for Ola Electric?

Ola Electric isn’t stopping with just the Gen 3 scooters. The company also teased the upcoming launch of its new Ola Roadster X motorcycle, which will be unveiled on February 5, 2025, signaling further expansion into the electric vehicle market.

What Happens to the Gen 2 Ola Electric Scooters?

Despite the Gen 3 unveiling, Ola’s Gen 2 scooters will continue to be available at reduced prices. The Gen 2 S1 X starts at ₹69,999 for the 2 kWh battery version, ₹79,999 for the 3 kWh version, and ₹89,999 for the 4 kWh model. The Gen 2 S1 Pro will now cost ₹1,14,999, available only with the 4 kWh battery.

Stock Performance and Market Response

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd’s shares saw a positive response following the announcement. Before the reveal, shares were trading at ₹75.50 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), up by 12.94%, reflecting growing investor confidence in the company’s trajectory. As of 11:30 am IST, the stock was still up by 12.42%, trading at ₹75.15.

With the unveiling of its Gen 3 range, Ola Electric is setting a new benchmark in India’s electric vehicle market. With impressive advancements in technology, battery efficiency, and range, Ola is making a clear push toward more sustainable and efficient transportation solutions. As the company continues to expand its presence and market share, it is poised to lead the way in the EV revolution in India.

