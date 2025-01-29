Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Wednesday, January 29, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

‘Server Busy’: Is DeepSeek Really Competing With Chat GPT?

DeepSeek, China's artificial intelligence chatbot that rose to compete with OpenAI's Chat GPT, has been making the headlines ever since China released the software across multiple app stores.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
‘Server Busy’: Is DeepSeek Really Competing With Chat GPT?

DeepSeek, China's AIchatbot that rose to compete with OpenAI's Chat GPT, has been making the headlines ever since its release


DeepSeek, China’s artificial intelligence chatbot that rose to compete with OpenAI’s Chat GPT, has been making the headlines ever since China released the software across multiple app stores. But is it really as good as it seems?

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

While DeepSeek promises to produce results comparable to other modern LLMs, such as OpenAI’s GPT-4o and o1, when in use, users have reported a lack of response from the DeepSeek servers after the initial few attempts. “It responded to my prompt twice before it started saying that the server is busy and this continued for the next half hour. How much does one wait? I swiched back to Chat GPT for my assignment,” said a user.

DeepSeek’s Servers Busy

While DeepSeek had a good user response in the first few days of its release, the online users are beginning to find it difficult to get responses from the Chinese chatbot. Users have stated that they have to refresh the chat multiple times and give the prompt again and again until the chatbot offers a response.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

DeepSeek’s launch created a huge buzz among the social media users, sparking a series of memes. One of these memes suggested that ChatGPT was the first ever AI to lose its job to another AI but is it really a replacement? It will take a lot of developments within the app for the AI chatbot to be able to effectively replace the existing Chat GPT among the online users.

What Is DeepSeek?

DeepSeek is an AI-powered chatbot, much like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, which can be used for a wide range of applications, from answering questions to doing calculations and writing code. The company claims that DeepSeek is as powerful as OpenAI’s o1 model, with abilities in mathematics and coding. Unlike other models, DeepSeek uses fewer advanced chips, which makes it cheaper to operate. This innovation allows the chatbot to perform tasks with less memory, reducing costs significantly.

However, DeepSeek also subscribes to the Chinese government’s censorship, which will be a barrier for its expansion. For example, when the user asked about the Tiananmen Square massacre in 1989, the AI assistant responded with, “I am sorry, I cannot answer that question. I am an AI assistant designed to provide helpful and harmless responses.”

Who Created DeepSeek?

The company behind DeepSeek claims that developing the model cost only $6 million, a fraction of what other models like OpenAI’s GPT-4 cost. The founder of DeepSeek is said to have used a combination of banned Nvidia chips and cheaper alternatives to create the AI.

DeepSeek was started in December 2023 by Liang Wenfeng, who graduated from Zhejiang University in electronic information engineering and computer science. Liang is also the CEO of High-Flyer, a quant hedge fund that uses AI in China for trading. In 2019, High-Flyer made history by raising more than 100 billion yuan or $13 million in funds, thereby becoming the first quant hedge fund in China.

ALSO READ: What Is DeepSeek? Here’s How You Can Access This Chinese AI Platform As It Beats ChatGPT On Apple App Store

Filed under

DeepSeek

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

PM Modi Attacks AAP Government In Delhi Rally, Says “‘AAP’da’s Loot and Lies Won’t Continue”

PM Modi Attacks AAP Government In Delhi Rally, Says “‘AAP’da’s Loot and Lies Won’t Continue”

Prabhakar Raghavan Chief Technologist At Google Joins The USISPF Board Of Directors

Prabhakar Raghavan Chief Technologist At Google Joins The USISPF Board Of Directors

SC Directs Centre To Provide Details Of FIRs, Charge Sheets Against Men For Divorcing Wives Through Triple Talaq

SC Directs Centre To Provide Details Of FIRs, Charge Sheets Against Men For Divorcing Wives...

‘World-Class System Exposed’: Akhilesh Yadav Slams Yogi Government Over Maha Kumbh Stampede

‘World-Class System Exposed’: Akhilesh Yadav Slams Yogi Government Over Maha Kumbh Stampede

US Navy Bans Chinese AI, DeepSeek; Cites National Security

US Navy Bans Chinese AI, DeepSeek; Cites National Security

Entertainment

‘We Don’t Give Houses To Muslims,’ Saif Ali Khan Was Once Told During House Hunt In Mumbai

‘We Don’t Give Houses To Muslims,’ Saif Ali Khan Was Once Told During House Hunt

Rakhi Sawant Wedding Plan: Follow Islamic Traditions In Pakistan, Reception To Be Held In India

Rakhi Sawant Wedding Plan: Follow Islamic Traditions In Pakistan, Reception To Be Held In India

Who Is Dodi Khan? Rakhi Sawant To Marry This Pakistani Actor And Police Officer

Who Is Dodi Khan? Rakhi Sawant To Marry This Pakistani Actor And Police Officer

Elvish Yadav Snake Venom Case: Why Has PFA Activist Filed New FIR Against The YouTuber

Elvish Yadav Snake Venom Case: Why Has PFA Activist Filed New FIR Against The YouTuber

Brawl Breaks Out At Coldplay’s Ahmedabad Concert, Video Goes Viral

Brawl Breaks Out At Coldplay’s Ahmedabad Concert, Video Goes Viral

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lifestyle

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox