‘Server Busy’: Is DeepSeek Really Competing With Chat GPT?

DeepSeek, China's artificial intelligence chatbot that rose to compete with OpenAI's Chat GPT, has been making the headlines ever since China released the software across multiple app stores.

DeepSeek, China’s artificial intelligence chatbot that rose to compete with OpenAI’s Chat GPT, has been making the headlines ever since China released the software across multiple app stores. But is it really as good as it seems?

While DeepSeek promises to produce results comparable to other modern LLMs, such as OpenAI’s GPT-4o and o1, when in use, users have reported a lack of response from the DeepSeek servers after the initial few attempts. “It responded to my prompt twice before it started saying that the server is busy and this continued for the next half hour. How much does one wait? I swiched back to Chat GPT for my assignment,” said a user.

DeepSeek’s Servers Busy

While DeepSeek had a good user response in the first few days of its release, the online users are beginning to find it difficult to get responses from the Chinese chatbot. Users have stated that they have to refresh the chat multiple times and give the prompt again and again until the chatbot offers a response.

DeepSeek’s launch created a huge buzz among the social media users, sparking a series of memes. One of these memes suggested that ChatGPT was the first ever AI to lose its job to another AI but is it really a replacement? It will take a lot of developments within the app for the AI chatbot to be able to effectively replace the existing Chat GPT among the online users.

What Is DeepSeek?

DeepSeek is an AI-powered chatbot, much like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, which can be used for a wide range of applications, from answering questions to doing calculations and writing code. The company claims that DeepSeek is as powerful as OpenAI’s o1 model, with abilities in mathematics and coding. Unlike other models, DeepSeek uses fewer advanced chips, which makes it cheaper to operate. This innovation allows the chatbot to perform tasks with less memory, reducing costs significantly.

However, DeepSeek also subscribes to the Chinese government’s censorship, which will be a barrier for its expansion. For example, when the user asked about the Tiananmen Square massacre in 1989, the AI assistant responded with, “I am sorry, I cannot answer that question. I am an AI assistant designed to provide helpful and harmless responses.”

Who Created DeepSeek?

The company behind DeepSeek claims that developing the model cost only $6 million, a fraction of what other models like OpenAI’s GPT-4 cost. The founder of DeepSeek is said to have used a combination of banned Nvidia chips and cheaper alternatives to create the AI.

DeepSeek was started in December 2023 by Liang Wenfeng, who graduated from Zhejiang University in electronic information engineering and computer science. Liang is also the CEO of High-Flyer, a quant hedge fund that uses AI in China for trading. In 2019, High-Flyer made history by raising more than 100 billion yuan or $13 million in funds, thereby becoming the first quant hedge fund in China.