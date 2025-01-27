Home
Monday, January 27, 2025
What Is DeepSeek? Here’s How You Can Access This Chinese AI Platform As It Beats ChatGPT On Apple App Store

deepdeek


DeepSeek, an AI platform developed by a Hangzhou-based startup, has quickly climbed the ranks to surpass OpenAI’s ChatGPT in Apple’s App Store download rankings in the US. This rapid rise, reported by The Spectator Index, marks DeepSeek as a formidable competitor to industry giants like OpenAI, Google, and Microsoft.

What is DeepSeek?

DeepSeek R1, the flagship product of DeepSeek, is a cutting-edge large language model built to enhance reasoning and analytical capabilities. The model utilizes a hybrid architecture combining reinforcement learning and chain-of-thought reasoning.

DeepSeek offers two versions:

DeepSeek-R1: Standard model for general applications.

DeepSeek-R1-Zero: Advanced version with unsupervised fine-tuning for superior reasoning.

Why Is DeepSeek Gaining Popularity?

DeepSeek has captured attention for its competitive pricing and remarkable performance. At $0.55 per million input tokens, it is significantly more affordable than OpenAI’s o1 model, which charges $15 per million tokens.

The platform has also outperformed rivals in specific areas. In coding tasks, DeepSeek R1 achieved a 97% success rate, surpassing OpenAI’s o1 on several benchmarks.

On social media, users have praised DeepSeek for its smooth performance on smartphones and its ability to handle complex tasks, including advanced mathematical computations. Additionally, the availability of compact versions for laptops and other devices has made it widely accessible.

How to Access DeepSeek?

DeepSeek R1 can be accessed through its dedicated chat interface at chat.deepseek.com. For developers, integration is seamless via the DeepSeek Developer Portal, where API keys enable application development using the platform.

DeepSeek’s swift success highlights the growing competition in the AI sector. With its cost-effectiveness, superior technical capabilities, and accessibility across multiple devices, DeepSeek is rapidly becoming a preferred choice for users seeking powerful AI tools.

As the demand for innovative AI solutions increases, DeepSeek’s rise signals a shift in the landscape, challenging established players like OpenAI while setting a new standard for affordability and performance in AI applications.

ALSO READ: Chinese Lunar New Year 2025: What Does The Year Of The Snake Mean, People Who Are Born In It

Filed under

Apple chatgpt DeepSeek OpenAI

