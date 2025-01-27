Chinese Lunar New Year 2025: What Does The Year Of The Snake Mean, People Who Are Born In It

Chinese Lunar New Year 2025 begins on January 29, marking the start of the Year of the Snake. This 15-day celebration, culminating in the Lantern Festival on February 12, is a time of tradition and renewal.

Chinese Lunar New Year 2025 is set to kick off on January 29, marking the beginning of the Year of the Snake. The festival, which is one of the most important in Chinese culture, runs for 15 days, ending with the Lantern Festival on February 12.

What is Chinese Lunar New Year?

Celebrated by millions worldwide, Chinese Lunar New Year is a vibrant festival that signifies the end of winter and the arrival of spring. The celebrations, steeped in tradition, are observed in countries such as China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau, Singapore, Vietnam, and Korea. The festival typically lasts for 15 days, with the grand finale being the Lantern Festival, often referred to as Chinese Valentine’s Day.

The Year of the Snake

2025 ushers in the Year of the Snake, a part of the Chinese zodiac’s 12-year cycle. Each year is represented by an animal: Rat, Ox, Tiger, Rabbit, Dragon, Snake, Horse, Goat, Monkey, Rooster, Dog, and Pig. The Snake is a symbol of both wisdom and mystery, often associated with resourcefulness, creativity, and good fortune. However, it can also represent danger, cunning, and challenge.

This year also aligns with one of the five elements in Chinese cosmology. 2025 is the Year of the Wood Snake, which is linked to growth, creativity, and a more adaptable energy. People born in this year are often considered intelligent, charming, and resourceful, but they may also be seen as secretive or even ruthless at times.

The last time the Wood Snake appeared was in 1965, with the next Wood Snake year being 2085.

People Born in the Year of the Snake

If you were born in the Year of the Snake, you are thought to be resourceful, self-reliant, and determined to overcome obstacles. Past Snake years include 2013, 2001, 1989, 1977, 1965, and 1953, with the next one in 2037.

While people born in Snake years are often seen as calculating and mysterious, they are also known for their ability to achieve great things through hard work and determination.

