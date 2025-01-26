‘I Think We’re Going to Have It’: Trump on Buying Greenland, Says Canada Would Benefit from Becoming a U.S. State

During a 20-minute exchange aboard Air Force One, President Donald Trump outlined bold foreign policy ambitions, including purchasing Greenland, integrating Canada as a U.S. state, and addressing the Gaza refugee crisis. His remarks reignited debate over these controversial proposals, drawing sharp responses from global leaders.

President Donald Trump addressed several of his key foreign policy objectives during a 20-minute Q&A session with reporters aboard Air Force One en route to Miami on Saturday evening. His remarks touched on his ambitions to purchase Greenland, the idea of turning Canada into a U.S. state, and proposals for addressing the ongoing refugee crisis in Gaza.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Trump on Greenland: “I Think We’re Going to Have It”

Reiterating a longstanding interest first expressed in 2019, President Trump spoke of his desire to bring Greenland, the world’s largest island and an autonomous territory of Denmark, under U.S. ownership. Despite Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen’s earlier assertion that “Greenland is not for sale,” Trump remains optimistic.

“I think Greenland will be worked out with us. I think we’re going to have it. And I think the people want to be with us,” Trump remarked.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Citing Greenland’s abundant natural resources, including rare earth minerals and uranium, Trump emphasized the strategic and security benefits of the acquisition. “I don’t know really what claim Denmark has to it. But it would be a very unfriendly act if they didn’t allow that to happen because it’s for protection of the free world. It’s not for us, it’s for the free world,” he stated.

The Financial Times reported that Trump reiterated his interest in purchasing Greenland during a recent phone call with Frederiksen.

Besides Greenland, Trump Suggests Canada Would Benefit as a U.S. State

The president also commented on trade relations with Canada, raising the possibility of incorporating the nation as the 51st state. While emphasizing his fondness for Canada, Trump criticized its trade policies, which he described as unfair.

“I love Canada. I have so many friends up in Canada. And they like us. They like me. But Canada has been taking advantage of the United States for years, and we’re not going to let that happen,” he said.

Trump argued that Canada relies more heavily on the U.S. for trade than vice versa, and he presented statehood as a solution that could benefit both nations. “If it is a state, the people of Canada would pay a much lower tax. Their taxes would be cut in half. They would have no military problems. They’d be much more secure in every way. And I think it’s a great thing for Canada,” he added.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, however, dismissed the suggestion, saying earlier this month that statehood for Canada is “not going to happen.” Trudeau also warned that tariffs on Canadian goods, which Trump has threatened to impose starting February 1, would lead to higher prices for American consumers.

Addressing Refugees: Jordan and Egypt Urged to Accept Palestinians

Turning to the ongoing crisis in Gaza, Trump urged Arab nations, including Jordan and Egypt, to accept more Palestinian refugees, whether on a temporary or permanent basis. He praised Jordan’s King Abdullah for his efforts in accommodating refugees and said he plans to ask Egyptian President Abdul Fatah al-Sisi for similar cooperation during an upcoming call.

“You’re talking about probably a million and a half people. And we just clean out that whole thing. Over the centuries, it’s had many, many conflicts, that site. And I don’t know, something has to happen,” Trump said.

Describing the region as “literally a demolition site right now,” Trump advocated for relocating refugees to areas where they might find peace. “It could be temporary. It could be long-term,” he noted.

Additionally, Trump confirmed that the U.S. had released 2,000-pound bombs purchased by Israel, which had previously been withheld by the Biden administration.

Also Read: Is Trump Moving Away From The Two-State Israel-Palestine Solution As President Wants To ‘Clean Out’ More Than a Million People From Gaza