Is Trump Abandoning the Two-State Solution? President Proposes ‘Cleaning Out’ Over a Million People from Gaza

U.S. President Donald Trump revealed that he had discussed with Jordan’s King Abdullah II the potential relocation of over one million Palestinians from Gaza to neighboring nations. This unprecedented proposal underscores Trump’s approach to the long-standing Israeli-Palestinian conflict, deviating from traditional U.S. policy.

Trump In Conversation with King Abdullah II

During a phone call with King Abdullah II on Saturday, Trump reportedly suggested that Jordan accept more Palestinians. Speaking aboard Air Force One, he stated, “I said to him that I’d love you to take on more because I’m looking at the whole Gaza Strip right now, and it’s a mess, it’s a real mess.”

However, Jordan’s state news agency, Petra, which reported the call, did not mention the relocation proposal. Jordan currently hosts over 2.39 million registered Palestinian refugees, according to the United Nations.

Trump also expressed a desire for Egypt to participate in housing displaced Gazans and planned to raise the matter with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. “You’re talking about a million and a half people, and we just clean out that whole thing,” he said, adding that the conflict in Gaza has persisted for centuries.

Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza

The humanitarian situation in Gaza has reached catastrophic levels amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas. According to the United Nations, Israeli airstrikes have destroyed or damaged 60% of Gaza’s buildings, including homes, schools, and hospitals. Around 92% of residences have been affected, leaving approximately 90% of Gazans displaced. Many residents have been forced to relocate multiple times, some more than 10 times. Trump referred to Gaza as “literally a demolition site” and suggested relocating Gazans to Arab nations, where “they could maybe live in peace for a change.”

The president, drawing on his background in property development, proposed building housing for displaced Palestinians, describing it as potentially “temporary” or “long-term.”

Regional and International Reactions on Trump

Trump’s remarks highlight a significant departure from decades of U.S. foreign policy, which has long supported a two-state solution. His proposal aligns with the views of some far-right factions in Israel’s government, who have advocated for relocating Palestinians from Gaza and the West Bank to neighboring countries—a premise Israel’s government officially denies.

King Abdullah II has consistently opposed such suggestions. In October 2023, he described the idea of transferring Palestinian refugees to Jordan or Egypt as a “red line.” Similarly, President el-Sisi condemned Israel’s evacuation of over one million residents from northern Gaza, warning that such actions could lead to the erasure of Palestinians from their homeland. “The displacement or expulsion of Palestinians…simply means that a similar situation will also take place,” he said, emphasizing that a Palestinian state without its people would be meaningless.

Historical Context and Trump’s Vision

Globally, there are approximately 5.9 million Palestinian refugees, many of whom are descendants of those displaced during the establishment of Israel in 1948. Trump’s proposal reflects a broader shift in his administration’s stance on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Since his return to office, Trump has rolled back policies from the Biden administration, including lifting sanctions against Israeli settlers linked to violence in the West Bank. He also lifted a hold on 2,000-pound bombs intended for Israel, confirming, “We released them today… They paid for them and they’ve been waiting for them for a long time.”

Pro-Israel Stance in Trump’s Administration

Trump’s re-election brought a team of pro-Israel hardliners into his administration, including Mike Huckabee, who is set to become the next U.S. ambassador to Israel. Huckabee has dismissed the concept of a Palestinian state, calling it “irrational and unworkable.” Other key appointees, including National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, have taken similar positions, opposing a ceasefire in Gaza and supporting Israeli annexation of the West Bank.

Outlook for Gaza and Beyond

If Trump’s administration were to pursue an end to the Gaza conflict, it is likely to align with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s terms, which may include continued military occupation and the annexation of the West Bank. Analysts believe Trump’s approach will build on his 2020 peace plan, which legitimized Israeli annexation while sidelining Palestinian demands.

In his comments, Trump also hinted at Gaza’s potential for redevelopment, describing its location as “phenomenal” and its weather as “the best.” Echoing remarks by his son-in-law Jared Kushner, he suggested that Gaza’s waterfront could be valuable property if its residents were relocated. Kushner had previously called for “cleaning up” Gaza and utilizing its land for new purposes.

