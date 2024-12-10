Home
Wednesday, December 11, 2024
Apple To Launch iPhone 17 Series: Here's All Major Leaks

Expected to launch in September 2025, the new lineup could feature four models: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and the all-new iPhone 17 Air.

Apple To Launch iPhone 17 Series: Here’s All Major Leaks

As 2025 approaches, rumors and leaks about Apple’s iPhone 17 series are gaining traction. Expected to launch in September 2025, the new lineup could feature four models: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and the all-new iPhone 17 Air. Here’s a breakdown of what we know so far.

iPhone 17 Air: Apple’s Thinnest iPhone Yet?

The iPhone 17 Air is the most anticipated model in the series, rumored to introduce a brand-new design. Leaks suggest it could be as thin as 6.25mm, making it Apple’s slimmest iPhone to date. The device might feature a titanium-aluminum frame and a centrally placed single-lens 48MP rear camera. It’s also expected to pack a custom chip designed for better performance and efficiency.

Interestingly, the iPhone 17 Air is speculated to be the most expensive model in the series, surpassing even the Pro Max. This marks a shift in Apple’s pricing strategy, potentially catering to premium users seeking a lightweight yet powerful device.

iPhone 17 Pro: A Bold New Look

The iPhone 17 Pro is rumored to receive significant design changes, including a horizontal rear camera layoutâ€”a departure from Apple’s triangular camera arrangement seen since the iPhone 11 Pro. Reports suggest the back panel could be a mix of aluminum and glass, enhancing durability while supporting wireless charging.

Under the hood, the Pro model is expected to feature the A19 Pro chip and up to 12GB of RAM, ensuring faster performance and greater multitasking capabilities.

iPhone 17 Standard Model: Goodbye Plus, Hello ProMotion

The standard iPhone 17 may replace the discontinued “Plus” model and could feature a slightly larger 6.3-inch display. A key upgrade for this model is the addition of a 120Hz ProMotion display, offering smoother scrolling and gaming, a feature previously exclusive to Pro models. It’s also likely to include the A19 chipset, promising improved speed and efficiency.

Camera and Display Upgrades Across the Lineup

The iPhone 17 series is expected to push boundaries in photography. The Pro Max might feature three 48MP lenses, while the Air model could introduce a mechanical aperture, allowing users to manually adjust depth of field.

Additionally, all models are rumored to include 120Hz ProMotion displays with scratch-resistant, anti-reflective coatings for better usability.

Launch Date and Pricing in India

Apple is expected to stick to its traditional September launch window, with sales beginning shortly after. In India, the standard iPhone 17 may start at around ₹ 80,000, while the Pro models could begin at ₹ 1,20,000. The iPhone 17 Air, with its sleek design and advanced features, might come at a premium price, appealing to luxury buyers.

ALSO READ: Google Launches ‘WILLOW’ Quantum Computing Chip, Elon Musk Reacts ‘WOW’

Filed under

iPhone 17 Launch Date iPhone 17 series iPhone 17 thinnest

