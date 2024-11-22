Apple To Launch Siri with Advanced AI In 2026, Set To Rival ChatGPT And Google Gemini

Apple aims to position Siri as a competitor to leading AI chatbots like OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini.

Apple is planning a significant overhaul of Siri, transforming it into a more conversational and capable assistant through the integration of advanced large language models (LLMs).

Apple aims to position Siri as a competitor to leading AI chatbots like OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini.

Project “LLM Siri” and Future Development

The new version of Siri is called “LLM Siri,” as it will be based on the LLM technology. It will hit markets around spring 2026. Specifically, users can expect more fluid interactions, faster input times, and more extensive control over third-party apps using App Intents. LLM Siri will feature Apple’s iOS 19 and macOS 16 updates, codenamed Luck and Cheer, respectively.

These developments leverage features introduced by Apple in iOS 18 under the umbrella of Apple Intelligence, including a new glowing interface, enhanced language understanding, onscreen contextual awareness, and the ability to manage tasks across multiple apps.

Whereas Siri in iOS 18 uses first-generation models for some tasks, the 2026 model will have Apple’s self-developed AI models to provide experience similar to ChatGPT directly within Siri.

Apple will partner with OpenAI to fill this gap until their in-house models are developed. Starting in December, Siri will be able to forward requests to ChatGPT.

Users have the option to enable Siri to communicate with ChatGPT, but there is no need for explicit permissions for each request; instead, enabling this will allow Siri to give back even more detailed answers, generate text, and even perform image analysis. Future versions are expected to support Google’s Gemini and other chatbots.

Apple’s Emphasis on Privacy and Development

Unlike external chatbots, Apple is more concerned about user privacy. By integrating LLM capabilities directly into Siri, Apple aims to offer more advanced AI features while keeping the data secure.

The company has also reorganized its Siri development team, transferring the interaction group to the human interface design team reported to Alan Dye. Recent job postings attest to the search by Apple for conversational AI experts to support these developments.

Roadmap and Rollout Plans

The new Siri is being tested as a standalone app on iPhones, iPads, and Macs. Apple plans to preview the updated version in 2025, possibly during its Worldwide Developers Conference. The complete rollout, however, is set for spring 2026.

Meanwhile, the update in December brings to Siri a new glowing interface as well as the capability to be seamlessly integrated with ChatGPT for eligible devices. The update is part of Apple Intelligence’s activities to make Siri better at managing tasks while giving richer, on-screen responses.

To build Siri as one of the AI-based digital assistants, Apple looks to position itself in the next generation and offer users a smarter, more intuitive, and privacy-focused experience.

ALSO READ: Turn Voice Into Text On WhatsApp: Learn To Use New Transcripts Feature