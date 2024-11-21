Turn Voice Into Text On WhatsApp: Learn To Use New Transcripts Feature

WhatsApp now allows users to transcribe voice messages into text. Learn how to activate this new feature and explore its language support for a more convenient messaging experience.

Meta-owned popular messaging platform WhatsApp has rolled out an exciting new feature on its platform: users can now convert voice messages into text. The update is aimed to help people keep track of what is happening in conversations, especially when listening to voice notes isn’t an option due to noisy environments or on-the-go situations. Similar functionality was introduced last year by Apple for its iMessage app with the iOS 17 update, putting more pressure on the competition regarding WhatsApp. Now, though, Meta has pushed the envelope, taking a big step to make its app even more user-friendly and efficient.

Why WhatsApp’s New Voice Message Transcripts Matter

It is a game-changer for people who often find themselves in situations where listening to messages is impractical. Whether you are at a crowded place, on public transportation, or just simply don’t want to disturb other people, the new feature WhatsApp has in writing voice messages ensures that you won’t miss out on crucial information. WhatsApp tells them that the transcripts are being created directly on their devices and also no one else could read them.

📣 transcripts for voice messages are rolling out now! so when you can’t listen right away, you have the option to read them voice messages transcripts are generated on your phone so that no one, not even WhatsApp, can hear or read them 🔒 rolling out in select languages — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) November 21, 2024

How To Enable Voice Message Transcripts On WhatsApp

Enabling the new feature is straightforward and allows you to start receiving voice message transcriptions in a few easy steps. Follow this quick guide:

Open WhatsApp and go to Settings.

Select Chats from the list of options.

Tap on Voice message transcripts.

Toggle transcription On/Off toggle toggle on toggle off

Select Transcript Language

Once activated, you just need to long press any voice message and tap ‘Transcribe’ to transform it to text.

Language Support And Availability

Initially, though the voice message transcript feature will be available in only a few languages, WhatsApp has promised it will extend the feature in the coming near future. On iOS devices, the feature will work in languages like English, Spanish, French, German, Italian, Japanese, and others depending on iOS version used. However, for iOS 17 users, Danish, Norwegian, and Hebrew will also work.

The feature will be available in English, Portuguese, Spanish, and Russian for users with Android devices. In the coming weeks, the feature will roll out worldwide, during which more languages will be added, allowing a greater number of users to take advantage of this handy tool.

