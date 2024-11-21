Oppo Find X8 Series Launched In India, Checkout Price, Specifications And More

Oppo has officially launched its highly anticipated Find X8 series in India, marking a significant leap in mobile technology. The new lineup, which includes the Find X8 and Find X8 Pro, offers cutting-edge features designed to cater to power users, tech enthusiasts, and photographers alike. These smartphones are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset, a powerhouse offering up to 40% more efficiency than its predecessor. With the incorporation of a Neural Processing Unit (NPU), Oppo introduces advanced generative AI features that promise to elevate user experience, from smarter camera functions to enhanced device optimization.

Price and Availability in India

The Oppo Find X8 starts at ₹69,999, while the Find X8 Pro is priced at ₹99,999. Both phones are set to go on sale from December 3, available through Oppo’s official online store, Flipkart, and other authorized partner outlets. These devices are aimed at consumers who seek a premium smartphone experience, offering a combination of high-end hardware and innovative AI features at a competitive price point.

Power and Display at the Forefront

The Find X8 series is built around the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset, which is fabricated on a 3nm process for optimized power efficiency. Featuring a high-performance Cortex-X925 core clocked at 3.62GHz, the new chip brings 35% faster CPU performance and 40% better GPU performance compared to its predecessor, ensuring seamless multitasking and smooth gaming experiences. Oppo’s new ProXDR display technology brings incredible contrast and Ultra-HDR content compatibility to the 6.59-inch AMOLED display on the Find X8, and the slightly larger 6.78-inch AMOLED on the Find X8 Pro. Both displays offer a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 4500 nits, providing stunning visuals in every scenario, from high-definition videos to bright outdoor settings.

Impressive Camera Setup for Photography Enthusiasts

Photography is another key area where the Find X8 series excels. The Find X8 features a triple-camera setup, headlined by a 50MP Sony LYT700 primary camera with OIS, complemented by a 50MP ultrawide and a 50MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. On the Find X8 Pro, Oppo has taken it a step further with a quad-camera array, combining 50MP Sony LYT808, LYT600, and IMX858 sensors, along with a 50MP ultrawide sensor, offering versatility for every shooting situation. Both devices come with a 32MP Sony IMX615 selfie camera that delivers sharp and vibrant selfies for social media enthusiasts.

Battery and Charging

Battery life is also top-notch in the Find X8 series. The Find X8 is equipped with a 5630mAh battery, while the Find X8 Pro features a larger 5910mAh battery, ensuring all-day usage. The series supports 80W wired charging and 50W wireless charging, allowing users to quickly recharge their devices and keep up with their busy schedules. With the IP68 and IP69 ratings, both smartphones are protected against dust, water immersion up to 1.5 meters for 30 minutes, and high-pressure water jets, making them resilient for all types of environments.

Oppo’s Find X8 series marks a significant milestone in the company’s flagship offerings, blending impressive performance, stunning design, and the latest in AI-driven capabilities. Whether you’re a power user, a photographer, or someone who simply wants the best in smartphone technology, the Find X8 and Find X8 Pro are sure to impress. As these phones prepare for their December 3 release, they’re poised to take the premium smartphone market by storm.

