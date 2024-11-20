Xiaomi Launches Redmi A4 5G Phone For Under Rs 10,000 In India: Price And Features

Xiaomi has unveiled the Redmi A4 5G in India with a starting price of Rs 8,499. This budget-friendly smartphone is the first to feature the new Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 chipset, offering a 50MP rear camera, 120Hz display, and 5,160mAh battery.

Xiaomi has officially launched the highly anticipated Redmi A4 5G smartphone in India, bringing a fresh perspective to the budget segment. As the first device to feature Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 chipset, the Redmi A4 5G brings substantial upgrades to the table, making it a compelling option for budget-conscious buyers looking for more than just the basics.

With a starting price of just Rs 8,499 for the 4GB + 64GB variant, the Redmi A4 5G is poised to disrupt the under Rs 10,000 market, offering features that were once limited to more expensive devices. The sale of the Redmi A4 5G will begin on November 27, and the phone will be available on Xiaomi’s official website and other major e-commerce platforms.

Redmi A4 5G Price and Variants in India

Base Model: 4GB RAM + 64GB Storage – Rs 8,499

Higher Model: 4GB RAM + 128GB Storage – Rs 9,499

The device offers great value in the budget segment, with both variants equipped with expandable storage via a microSD card.

Redmi A4 5G Features: What’s Inside for the Price

The Redmi A4 5G comes packed with impressive features, considering its budget-friendly price point:

Display: A large 6.88-inch HD+ screen with a 120Hz refresh rate ensures smooth visuals, making it perfect for both casual browsing and gaming.

Design: Sporting a sleek glass body, the phone measures 8.2mm in thickness and weighs 212 grams, due to its 5,160mAh battery.

Performance: Powered by the latest Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 chipset, the Redmi A4 5G offers a smooth experience for multitasking and light gaming. The 4GB RAM and up to 128GB storage ensure you have plenty of space for your apps, photos, and media.

Cameras: The phone features a 50MP rear camera that captures detailed shots, paired with a 5MP front camera for decent selfies.

Battery and Charging: The 5,160mAh battery offers long-lasting power, and the phone supports 18W fast charging via a USB-C port. Interestingly, Xiaomi includes a 33W charger in the box.

Software: The Redmi A4 5G runs on Android 14-based HyperOS, offering two more OS upgrades and four years of security updates, ensuring longevity.

Connectivity and Extras

The Redmi A4 5G supports Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5, and is compatible with all 5G bands in India. For security, it features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The device also includes the 3.5mm headphone jack, catering to users who prefer wired audio.

Conclusion: Is the Redmi A4 5G Worth It?

With Snapdragon 4s Gen 2, 50MP camera, and a large display, the Redmi A4 5G is a solid choice for those seeking a budget phone that delivers premium features. Starting at Rs 8,499, it provides excellent value for money, especially for users looking for 5G connectivity and good performance on a budget. Sales begin on November 27, and the phone will be available through Xiaomi’s official channels and e-commerce platforms.