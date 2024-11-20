iQOO 13 Price In India, Full Specifications, Launch Date, Availability And More

The iQOO 13, launching in India on December 3, is expected to start at Rs 50,000. This next-gen flagship smartphone will pack impressive specs, including a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, a 6.82-inch QHD+ display, and a 50MP triple-camera setup. It will be available on Amazon and the iQOO website, with exciting bank offers.

The much-anticipated iQOO 13 is set to launch in India on December 3. Following its recent debut in China, the next-generation flagship from Vivo’s sub-brand is expected to make a big splash in the Indian smartphone market. With impressive specifications and a competitive price tag, the iQOO 13 is poised to take on rivals like the Oppo Find X8 Pro, Realme GT 7 Pro, and the OnePlus 13.

Expected Price of iQOO 13 in India

The iQOO 13 is expected to start at around Rs 50,000 for the base variant in India. Launched in China for CNY 3,999 (approximately Rs 48,000), the Indian price could be in the same range. The device will likely be available with attractive bank offers, making it an even more appealing option for buyers. The iQOO 13 will be available for purchase on Amazon and the brand’s official website, giving Indian customers multiple purchasing options.

iQOO 13: Key Specifications

The iQOO 13 is packed with high-end features that are sure to impress tech enthusiasts. The smartphone boasts a 6.82-inch QHD+ AMOLED display (1440 x 3168 pixels), offering an ultra-smooth experience with a 144Hz refresh rate. The device will sport a sleek flat frame design, complemented by a squircle rear camera module.

Under the hood, the iQOO 13 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, ensuring top-tier performance. With up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage, this flagship device is designed to handle multitasking and heavy apps with ease. The Indian variant is expected to ship with FuntouchOS 15, based on Android 15.

In terms of photography, the iQOO 13 comes equipped with a powerful 50MP Sony IMX921 primary camera, along with two additional 50MP sensors for ultra-wide and telephoto shots, ensuring exceptional versatility in various shooting conditions.

A standout feature of the iQOO 13 is its impressive 6,150mAh battery, supporting blazing-fast 120W charging. Other notable features include an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner for enhanced security and an IP69 rating, making the device resistant to water and dust.

iQOO 13 Competition and Market Expectations

With the iQOO 13’s top-tier specs, it will compete directly with flagship devices like the Realme GT 7 Pro, Xiaomi 15, iPhone 16, and Samsung Galaxy S25. As the brand’s flagship offering, the iQOO 13 aims to deliver high performance and cutting-edge features at a competitive price point, making it a strong contender in the premium smartphone market.

iQOO 13 – A Flagship to Watch Out For

With its premium specifications, including a large AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, and 120W fast charging, the iQOO 13 is shaping up to be a strong player in the Indian market. Fans can expect an exciting launch event on December 3 and a host of offers to make this powerful flagship even more attractive.